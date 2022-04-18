Fights on Tap: Alexander Volkov vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik among 23 UFC bouts announced

Fights on Tap is a weekly roundup of all the fights booked in the UFC, Bellator and other promotions.
Get excited: We have plenty to watch in the coming days! Professional Fighters League (PFL) returns for its 2022 Regular Season on Wednesday, ONE Championship hosts another event in Singapore on Friday (Marcus Buchecha vs. ‘Reug Reug’ is off though), Bellator gears up for a championship doubleheader in Hawaii on Friday and Saturday and the UFC rounds out the weekend with UFC Vegas 52 on Saturday.
Before we get to those events, how about a quick rundown of what is ahead of us on the schedule? The UFC either announced or finalized 23 fights this week, with a heavyweight headliner between No. 7 and No. 8 in the division set for the summer.
Jairzinho Rozenstruik was scheduled to return to the Octagon against Marcin Tybura at UFC 273 two weeks ago, but that fight was canceled after ‘Tybur’ fell ill on the eve of the pay-per-view event. ‘Bigi Boy’ revealed he had options for his next appearance, and we now know which one he chose. Brett Okamato of ESPN reported that Rozenstruik and Alexander Volkov are scheduled to headline an upcoming UFC Fight Night on June 4, with a location and venue soon-to-be determined. Both Rozenstruik and Volkov are entering the fight off losses against Curtis Blaydes and Tom Aspinall at UFC 266 and UFC London, respectively.
UFC Vegas 52 — April 23
Jordan Wright vs. Marc-André Barriault — catchweight (190 lbs.)
UFC Fight Night — May 21
Jonathan Martinez vs. Vince Morales — bantamweight
UFC Fight Night — June 4
Erin Blanchfield vs. JJ Aldrich — women’s flyweight
Mike Trizano vs. Lucas Almeida — featherweight
Alexander Volkov vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik — heavyweight
UFC 275 — June 11
Joselyne Edwards vs. Ramona Pascual — women’s bantamweight
Orion Cosce vs. Mike ‘Blood Diamond’ Mathetha — welterweight
UFC Fight Night — June 18
Gloria de Paula vs. Maria Oliveira — women’s strawweight
JP Buys vs. Cody Durden — flyweight
Jasmine Jasudavicius vs. Natália Silva — women’s flyweight
Damir Ismagulov vs. Guram Kutateladze — lightweight
Cody Stamann vs. Eddie Wineland — bantamweight
Julian Marquez vs. Gregory Rodrigues — middleweight
UFC Fight Night — June 25
Chris Curtis vs. Rodolfo Vieira — middleweight
Tagir Ulanbekov vs. Tyson Nam — flyweight
Neil Magny vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov — welterweight
Raulian Paiva vs. Sergey Morozov — bantamweight
Thiago Moisés vs. Christos Giagos — lightweight
TJ Brown vs. Shayilan Nuerdanbieke — featherweight
UFC Fight Night — July 9
Cynthia Calvillo vs. Nina Nunes — women’s flyweight
Antonina Shevchenko vs. Cortney Casey — women’s flyweight*
* Shevchenko vs. Casey was already finalized, but shifted from UFC on ESPN 35 to UFC on ESPN+ 68
UFC Fight Night — July 16
Askar Askarov vs. Alex Perez — flyweight
Dustin Jacoby vs. Da Un Jung — light heavyweight
Announced Bellator fights:
Bellator 278 — April 22
Enrique Barzola vs. Nikita Mikhailov — bantamweight
Announced Professional Fighters League (PFL) fights:
PFL 1 (2022 Regular Season) — April 20
Simeon Powell vs. Clinton Williams — light heavyweights
PFL 2 (2022 Regular Season) — April 28
Kyle Bochniak vs. Bubba Jenkins — featherweight
Announced Invicta FC fights:
Invicta FC 47 — May 11
Serena DeJesus vs. Brittney Cloud — women’s bantamweight
Fatima Kline vs. Sidney Trillo — women’s strawweight
Announced KSW fights:
KSW 69 — April 23
Sebastian Przybysz vs. Werlleson Martins — bantamweight
KSW 70 — May 28
Mariusz Pudzianowski vs. Michał Materla — heavyweight
Albert Odzimkowski vs. Tommy Quinn — middleweight
Loading comments...