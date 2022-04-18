Fights on Tap: Alexander Volkov vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik among 23 UFC bouts announced

Fights on Tap is a weekly roundup of all the fights booked in the UFC, Bellator and other promotions.

Get excited: We have plenty to watch in the coming days! Professional Fighters League (PFL) returns for its 2022 Regular Season on Wednesday, ONE Championship hosts another event in Singapore on Friday (Marcus Buchecha vs. ‘Reug Reug’ is off though), Bellator gears up for a championship doubleheader in Hawaii on Friday and Saturday and the UFC rounds out the weekend with UFC Vegas 52 on Saturday.

Before we get to those events, how about a quick rundown of what is ahead of us on the schedule? The UFC either announced or finalized 23 fights this week, with a heavyweight headliner between No. 7 and No. 8 in the division set for the summer.

Jairzinho Rozenstruik was scheduled to return to the Octagon against Marcin Tybura at UFC 273 two weeks ago, but that fight was canceled after ‘Tybur’ fell ill on the eve of the pay-per-view event. ‘Bigi Boy’ revealed he had options for his next appearance, and we now know which one he chose. Brett Okamato of ESPN reported that Rozenstruik and Alexander Volkov are scheduled to headline an upcoming UFC Fight Night on June 4, with a location and venue soon-to-be determined. Both Rozenstruik and Volkov are entering the fight off losses against Curtis Blaydes and Tom Aspinall at UFC 266 and UFC London, respectively.

UFC Vegas 52 — April 23

Jordan Wright vs. Marc-André Barriault — catchweight (190 lbs.)

UFC Fight Night — May 21

Jonathan Martinez vs. Vince Morales — bantamweight

UFC Fight Night — June 4

Erin Blanchfield vs. JJ Aldrich — women’s flyweight

Mike Trizano vs. Lucas Almeida — featherweight

Alexander Volkov vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik — heavyweight

UFC 275 — June 11

Joselyne Edwards vs. Ramona Pascual — women’s bantamweight

Orion Cosce vs. Mike ‘Blood Diamond’ Mathetha — welterweight

UFC Fight Night — June 18

Gloria de Paula vs. Maria Oliveira — women’s strawweight

JP Buys vs. Cody Durden — flyweight

Jasmine Jasudavicius vs. Natália Silva — women’s flyweight

Damir Ismagulov vs. Guram Kutateladze — lightweight

Cody Stamann vs. Eddie Wineland — bantamweight

Julian Marquez vs. Gregory Rodrigues — middleweight

UFC Fight Night — June 25

Chris Curtis vs. Rodolfo Vieira — middleweight

Tagir Ulanbekov vs. Tyson Nam — flyweight

Neil Magny vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov — welterweight

Raulian Paiva vs. Sergey Morozov — bantamweight

Thiago Moisés vs. Christos Giagos — lightweight

TJ Brown vs. Shayilan Nuerdanbieke — featherweight

UFC Fight Night — July 9

Cynthia Calvillo vs. Nina Nunes — women’s flyweight

Antonina Shevchenko vs. Cortney Casey — women’s flyweight*

* Shevchenko vs. Casey was already finalized, but shifted from UFC on ESPN 35 to UFC on ESPN+ 68

UFC Fight Night — July 16

Askar Askarov vs. Alex Perez — flyweight

Dustin Jacoby vs. Da Un Jung — light heavyweight

Announced Bellator fights:

Bellator 278 — April 22

Enrique Barzola vs. Nikita Mikhailov — bantamweight

Announced Professional Fighters League (PFL) fights:

PFL 1 (2022 Regular Season) — April 20

Simeon Powell vs. Clinton Williams — light heavyweights

PFL 2 (2022 Regular Season) — April 28

Kyle Bochniak vs. Bubba Jenkins — featherweight

Announced Invicta FC fights:

Invicta FC 47 — May 11

Serena DeJesus vs. Brittney Cloud — women’s bantamweight

Fatima Kline vs. Sidney Trillo — women’s strawweight

Announced KSW fights:

KSW 69 — April 23

Sebastian Przybysz vs. Werlleson Martins — bantamweight

KSW 70 — May 28

Mariusz Pudzianowski vs. Michał Materla — heavyweight

Albert Odzimkowski vs. Tommy Quinn — middleweight