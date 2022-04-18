Kamaru Usman open to title fight against ‘loudmouth’ Irish guy Conor McGregor

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman is warming up the idea of a potential title fight versus Conor McGregor, and who could blame him?

McGregor has won just one of his last four fights but he is still the UFC’s biggest draw and one of the most exciting fighters and personalities in the sport.

Usman named McGregor as one of his next potential opponents alongside Leon Edwards and Khamzat Chimaev while at the same time mocking ‘The Notorious’ for suggesting the matchup in the first place.

“Right now, we’ve kind of got Leon Edwards sitting there,” Usman told TMZ (h/t MMA Fighting). “You’ve got the other loudmouth little kid, what’s his name, the Irish kid, the Irish guy — you’ve got the Irish guy [Conor McGregor] on the side running his mouth too.

“You forget [about him], but this is why you forget — you forget because this guy is not relevant,” he added. “He hasn’t done anything in this sport as of late. So in order for him to be relevant, he has to try to attach his name to someone who is relevant.”

McGregor has spent the bulk of his career competing at 145 and 155 pounds but the former UFC two-division champion is expected to return to the Octagon at welterweight. McGregor resumed sparring again last week and is expected to make a comeback by summer, possibly during International Fight Week in July.