UFC Vegas 51 Reactions & UFC Vegas 52 Picks | Care/Don’t Care Podcast

It’s time for another one of our infamous and patented Care/Don’t Care Podcasts, with your talent: the astounding Eugene S. Robinson, author of the ‘Eugene S. Robinson Substack’, the fight book: “Fight: Everything You Wanted to Know About Ass-Kicking but Were Afraid You’d Get Your Ass Kicked for Asking”, host of the ‘Eugene S. Robinson Show Stomper!’ Podcast, and co-host of the ‘If The Shoes Fit’ Podcast, along with the insightful Stephie Haynes, of Bloody Elbow’s ‘The Level Change Podcast’, ’The Mookie & Crookie Show Podcast’ & the ‘Crooklyn’s Corner Podcast’.

The format of the show is to review the prior weeks’ picks & then to announce each fight on the upcoming card, quickly commenting on which fights are hot, and which fights are not, based on relevancy to the sport as a whole. This format of “Caring” or “Not Caring” about each bout is geared to our listeners who consider themselves to be “Casual MMA Fans”. This effort is in the hopes that we can steer you towards fights that affect rankings, title contention, have significant meaning, or are sure to be “must see tv” fights; therefore saving you the tedium of watching every fight on every card – or perhaps missing out on something you might have otherwise skipped.

UFC Vegas 51 REACTIONS — 1:53

Overall, this massive 14-bout card saw two exciting first round finishes, four thrilling KO/TKO’s, one sweet submission, and nine hard-fought decisions, two of those technical, one split and one majority. Rounding things out, our fighters who were awarded for putting forth BONUS efforts were:

Here’s a look at the UFC Vegas 51: ‘LUQUE VS MUHAMMAD 2’ fight card’s full results & updated fight records —

ESPN/ESPN+ MAIN CARD | SAT. APR 16

At 2:32 — 14. 170lbs: Belal Muhammad (21-3) DEF. Vicente Luque (21-8) — DEC, Unanimous (49-46, 49-46, 48-47)

At 10:18 — 13. 185lbs: Caio Borralho (11-1) DEF. Gadzhi Omargadzhiev (13-1) — DEC, Technical (29-27, 29-27, 29-27)

At 13:34 — 12. 170lbs: Andre Fialho (15-4) DEF. Miguel Baeza (10-3) — KO/TKO, Strikes at 4:39 of Rd 1

At 16:27 — 11. 135lbs: Mayra Bueno Silva (8-2) DEF. Wu Yanan (12-5) — DEC, Unanimous (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

At 18:10 — 10. 145lbs: Pat Sabatini (17-3) DEF. T.J. Laramie (12-5) — DEC, Unanimous (30-26, 30-26, 30-26)

At 19:22 — 9. 170lbs: Mounir Lazzez (11-2) DEF. Ange Loosa (8-3) — DEC, Unanimous (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

ESPN+ PRELIMS

At 25:13 — 8. 265lbs: Devin Clark (13-6) DEF. William Knight (11-4) — KO/TKO, Strikes at 3:21 of Rd 3, Total 13:21

At 26:45 — 7. 135lbs: Pannie Kianzad (16-6) DEF. Lina Länsberg (10-6) — DEC, Unanimous (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

At 28:19 — 6. 155lbs: Drakkar Klose (12-2) DEF. Brandon Jenkins (15-9) — KO/TKO, Strikes at 0:33 of Rd 2, Total 5:33

At 29:45 — 5. 170lbs: Rafa Garcia (14-2) DEF. Jesse Ronson (21-11) — SUB, Rear Naked Choke at 4:50 of Rd 2, Total 9:50

At 32:02 — 4. 265lbs: Martin Buday (10-1) DEF. Chris Barnett (22-8) — DEC, Technical (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

At 33:31 — 3. 155lbs: Jordan Leavitt (10-1) DEF. Trey Ogden (15-5) — DEC, Split (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)

At 34:22 — 2. 115lbs: Sam Hughes (6-4) DEF. Istela Nunes (6-3) — DEC, Majority (29-27, 29-27, 28-28)

At 35:16 — 1. 135lbs: Heili Alateng (15-8) DEF. Kevin Croom (21-15) — KO/TKO, at 0:47 of Rd 1

UFC VEGAS 52 PICKS — 37:25

At this point in the show we offer you our ‘disclaimer’, then our trio will go about predicting the UFC Vegas 52 bout sheet from the bottom up, wrapping up the C/DC quick-picks portion of the show with the Main Event. This UFC on ESPN+ Fight Night event will take place from the APEX Center, in Las Vegas, Nevada, this Saturday, April 23rd.

Here’s a look at the fight card & records for the upcoming event via tapology.com, bout order subject to change:

ESPN+ MAIN CARD | SAT. APR 23 — 9PM/6PM ETPT (10 Cares)

13. 115lbs: Amanda Lemos (11-1) vs. Jéssica Andrade (22-9) — At 47:19, 3 Cares

12. 265lbs: Clay Guida (37-21) vs. Claudio Puelles (11-2) — At 45:21

11. 265lbs: Tanner Boser (20-8) vs. Alexander Romanov (15-0) — At 44:56, 3 Cares

10. 125lbs: Maycee Barber (9-2) vs. Montana De La Rosa (12-6) — At 44:20

9. 125lbs: Su Mudaerji (15-4) vs. Manel Kape (17-6) — At 43:28, 2 Cares (Stephie & Eugene)

8. 145lbs: Charles Jourdain (12-4) vs. Lando Vannata (12-5) — At 42:39, 2 Cares (Stephie & Eugene - But Split)

ESPN+ PRELIMS | 6PM/3PM ETPT (0 Cares)

7. 170lbs: Louis Cosce (7-1) vs. Preston Parsons (9-3) — At 42:28 (Bout Cancelled, Cosce: COVID-19 Positive)

6. 190lbs: Jordan Wright (12-2) vs. Marc-André Barriault (13-5) — At 41:50

5. 170lbs: Dwight Grant (11-4) vs. Sergey Khandozhko (27-6) — At 41:28

4. 205lbs: Tyson Pedro (7-3) vs. Ike Villanueva (18-13) — At 40:47

3. 125lbs: Aoriqileng (20-11) vs. Cameron Else (10-5) — At 40:20

2. 205lbs: Marcin Prachnio (15-5) vs. Philipe Lins (14-5) — At 39:33

1. 170lbs: Dean Barry (4-1) vs. Mike Jackson (0-1) — At 38:20

