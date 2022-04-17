UFC Vegas 51: Luque vs Muhammad 2 | 6th Round Post-Fight Show

Bloody Elbow fight expert, Zane Simon is back, joined by co-host, Eddie Mercado. We recorded for you on Saturday, April 16th, 2022, with a breakdown of the UFC Vegas 51: ‘Luque vs. Muhammad 2’ 14-bout Fight Night event; which was simulcast in English & Spanish on ESPN+/ESPN from the APEX Center, in Las Vegas, Nevada. The card had a main event, and some other fights to accompany it. Join us to hear the noteworthy details...

The UFC showcased a Welterweight Contender’s bout this weekend at their UFC Vegas 51 Fight Night event featuring the rematch between Vicente ‘The Silent Assassin’ Luque and Belal ‘Remember the Name’ Muhammad.

Luque, the New Jersey native, fighting by way of Brazil, after coming off a four fight win streak, currently ranked #4 with a 21-7 record, is thought by some to be one of the best grapplers out there.

Muhammad, a native Chiagoan, currently on an impressive six fight win streak, currently ranked #5 with a 20-3 record was determined to leave the octagon victorious this time around.

"Let me get the big mouth Karen, Colby Covington, who's out here calling out 55ers. Come and fight a real 70 pounder you coward." - Belal Muhammad #UFCVegas51 — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) April 17, 2022

"This just showed I can do it all. I can wrestle with the best, I can strike with the best, I can grapple with the best." - Belal Muhammad #UFCVegas55 — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) April 17, 2022

In our co-main event, we had contract winners from the Dana White Contender Series battling it out at middleweight. Caio ‘The Natural’ Borralho squared off against foe Gadzhi Omargadzhiev. Caio was entering the octagon on a decent professional ten fight win streak making his UFC debut, fighting out of Brazil with a 10-1 record. Meanwhile, Gadzhi, 13 fight professional fight win streak, also debuting tonight, fighting out of Russia.

"When I get your back, you're not getting out. I've been training with Demian Maia, he's been squeezing my neck for a long time." - Caio Borralho #UFCVegas51 — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) April 17, 2022

The other dozen fights on the card were a mixed bag. A couple of noteworthy clashes occurred on the Prelims card when Devin Clark went toe-to-toe with William Knight, the power lifter; and when the prospect to watch, Drakkar Klose, collided with Brandon Jenkins.

That's the thing about Clark, he may not always be the cleanest striker or most composed fighter. But no matter how tired he gets he always keeps fighting hard and throws with power. Dude stays shockingly dangerous. #UFCVegas51 — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) April 17, 2022

"I want Mark Madsen. Where you at boy? Do it for your country, don't be a pussy." - Drakkar Klose wasting no time. #UFCVegas51 — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) April 16, 2022

Overall, this massive 14-bout card saw two exciting first round finishes, four thrilling KO/TKO’s, one sweet submission, and nine hard-fought decisions, two of those technical, one split and one majority. Rounding things out, our fighters who were awarded for putting forth BONUS efforts were:

Here’s a look at the UFC Vegas 51: ‘LUQUE VS MUHAMMAD 2’ fight card’s full results & updated fight records —

Official UFC Scorecards

ESPN/ESPN+ MAIN CARD | SAT. APR 16

14. 170lbs: Belal Muhammad (21-3) DEF. Vicente Luque (21-8) — DEC, Unanimous (49-46, 49-46, 48-47)

13. 185lbs: Caio Borralho (11-1) DEF. Gadzhi Omargadzhiev (13-1) — DEC, Technical (29-27, 29-27, 29-27)

12. 170lbs: Andre Fialho (15-4) DEF. Miguel Baeza (10-3) — KO/TKO, Strikes at 4:39 of Rd 1

11. 135lbs: Mayra Bueno Silva (8-2) DEF. Wu Yanan (12-5) — DEC, Unanimous (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

10. 145lbs: Pat Sabatini (17-3) DEF. T.J. Laramie (12-5) — DEC, Unanimous (30-26, 30-26, 30-26)

9. 170lbs: Mounir Lazzez (11-2) DEF. Ange Loosa (8-3) — DEC, Unanimous (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

ESPN+ PRELIMS

8. 265lbs: Devin Clark (13-6) DEF. William Knight (11-4) — KO/TKO, Strikes at 3:21 of Rd 3, Total 13:21

7. 135lbs: Pannie Kianzad (16-6) DEF. Lina Länsberg (10-6) — DEC, Unanimous (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

6. 155lbs: Drakkar Klose (12-2) DEF. Brandon Jenkins (15-9) — KO/TKO, Strikes at 0:33 of Rd 2, Total 5:33

5. 170lbs: Rafa Garcia (14-2) DEF. Jesse Ronson (21-11) — SUB, Rear Naked Choke at 4:50 of Rd 2, Total 9:50

4. 265lbs: Martin Buday (10-1) DEF. Chris Barnett (22-8) — DEC, Technical (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

3. 155lbs: Jordan Leavitt (10-1) DEF. Trey Ogden (15-5) — DEC, Split (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)

2. 115lbs: Sam Hughes (6-4) DEF. Istela Nunes (6-3) — DEC, Majority (29-27, 29-27, 28-28)

1. 135lbs: Heili Alateng (15-8) DEF. Kevin Croom (21-15) — KO/TKO, at 0:47 of Rd 1

