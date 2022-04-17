Spence vs. Ugas results and video: Errol Spence Jr stops Yordenis Ugas, calls out Terence Crawford

Saturday night was a big test for Yordenis Ugas. After a big win over boxing legend Manny Pacquiao in 2021 to win the WBA welterweight title, “54 Milagros” was set to unify the titles against undefeated WBC and IBF titleholder Errol Spence Jr.

Ugas was able to hold his own during the opening rounds, using more of his distance. But Spence found more success in close range, mixing up his shots to the head and body. His most lethal weapon, at that point, was his uppercuts and hooks, which constantly landed on Ugas’ head.

By the sixth round, Ugas’ right eye was beginning to swell from the shots he absorbed. Spence continued to fight smart, going for body shots and then targeting up top. Still in round six, Spence had his mouthpiece knocked off by an Ugas right hand. Expecting the fight to be paused, Spence didn’t protect himself and Ugas hurt him while his guard was down. Spence was in retreat mode until he got his mouthpiece back. From there, the Cuban did keep things close in round seven, but his compromised eye was still absorbing more damage and the fight turned in Spence’s favor for good.

At the halfway point of the tenth round, the ringside physician checked on Ugas’ eye for the second time during the fight. But this time, he deemed Ugas unfit to continue, which the referee adhered to and called a stop to the match.

Spence gets to keep his undefeated record as he improves to 28-0. Ugas, meanwhile, drops to a record of 27-5. Afterward, Spence called for an undisputed unification title against WBO champion Terence Crawford. It would be one of the biggest boxing matches to make right now and both men expressed interest in unifying the entire 147 lbs division.

Full results:

Errol Spence Jr. def. Yordenis Ugas via TKO (1:16 of round ten) to retain the WBC and IBF titles and to win the WBA (Super) welterweight title.

"I'm going to get these straps and go over there and take his shit too."@ErrolSpenceJr calls out @terencecrawford ️#SpenceUgas pic.twitter.com/Pk5gXljXfW — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) April 17, 2022

Isaac Cruz def. Yuriorkis Gamboa via fifth-round TKO

Jose Valenzuela def. Francisco Vargas via first-round TKO

.@IsaacPitbull98 brought his power to the Big D



He knocks out Gamboa in the 5th round to pick up a huge W. #CruzGamboa | #SpenceUgas https://t.co/mIiYdmufbG pic.twitter.com/N5n6Z1k5eL — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) April 17, 2022

Cody Crowley def. Josesito Lopez via unanimous decision (98-91, 98-91, 99-90)

Eimantas Stanionis def. Radzhab Butaev via split decision (116-111, 117-110, 113-114)

Brandun Lee def. Zachary Ochoa via unanimous decision (99-91, 99-91, 98-92)