Swollen eye! - Errol Spence Jr. vs Yordenis Ugas full fight video highlights

Errol Spence Jr. and Yordenis Ugas fought Saturday night to unify the welterweight titles. After 10 rounds of action, Spence will be the one going home with the WBA, WBC and IBF belts.

Ugas had one big moment when he cracked Spence as he was distracted by his lost mouthpiece, but as the fight went on, it became pretty one-sided. Spence put on a show, throwing with volume and power as he battered Ugas for majority of the contest. He controlled the distance and pace, completely nullifying Ugas’ offense, who was left barely throwing much shots by the latter rounds.

In the 10th round, the doctor stepped in and put a stop to the contest as Ugas has a badly swollen eye that he couldn’t see out of.

Watch video from the fight, along with a snippet from our play-by-play of the contest.

Errol Spence Jr vs. Yordenis Ugas - Round 10

These body shots by Spence are hellacious. Ugas in all likelihood needs multiple knockdowns and more likely a knockout to win. And Ugas gets hurt again. That eye is bothering him big time. Spence is unrelenting. Huge uppercut by Spence. Ugas may be on his last legs. Good right by Ugas but he’s only landing single punches. Doctor is called upon again as Ugas continues to eat massive shots to that right eye. AND THIS TIME IT IS STOPPED! Errol Spence Jr now has three of the four major welterweight titles in boxing! Only Terence Crawford stands in the way of undisputed status.

Yordenis Ugas’ eye after his tenth-round stoppage defeat to Errol Spence… pic.twitter.com/OEfsfhbvdj — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) April 17, 2022

Strap season @ErrolSpenceJr scores a 10th round TKO win over Ugas.#SpenceUgas pic.twitter.com/AZTyzbDjIK — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) April 17, 2022