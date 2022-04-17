Pros react to Belal Muhammad’s main event win over Vicente Luque at UFC Vegas 51

Belal Muhammad got the job done in the rematch. After going five rounds against Vicente Luque, ‘Remember the Name’ used his wrestling to control the fight and score a unanimous decision at UFC Vegas 52. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the performance.
Luque has always reminded me of a bigger welterweight version of Pedro Munhoz. His shape, calf kicks, front kicks, forward pressure.#Amirite? #UFCVegas51— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) April 17, 2022
High level strategic fight #lugueVSmuhammad2#UFCVegas51— GIGA CHIKADZE (@giga_chikadze) April 17, 2022
2 rounds to @bullyb170 now. Good strategic fight— The Prince (@AmirAlbazi) April 17, 2022
Belal is 2-for-2 on his takedowns due to great timing, but Luque needs more resistance than that. Muhammed has won the first two rounds #UFCVegas51— Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) April 17, 2022
Belal will be looking for that 4th round accidental eye extraction ..— Big Ben Rothwell (@RothwellFighter) April 17, 2022
Bounce back round for Luque. He's dominating on the feet, but needs to defend these takedowns better if he's gonna win the fight! #UFCVegas51— Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) April 17, 2022
Muhammad needs to last until the 5th round and throw an illegal knee. It will stop the fight early and you’ll win on the score cards. #UFCVegas51— Julian marquez (@JMarquezMMA) April 17, 2022
Great job @bullyb170 . Gotta always respect the wrestling. #UFCVegas51— Merab “The Machine” Dvalishvili (@MerabDvalishvil) April 17, 2022
@bullyb170 is a contender!! #UFCVegas51— Jeff Molina (@jmolina_125) April 17, 2022
.@bullyb170 stuck to his gameplan for 25 minutes. Love it or hate it, he relied on his strengths and it won him this fight! #UFCVegas51— Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) April 17, 2022
@bullyb170 amazing fight my man! #savage #bully moving up!— Paul Felder (@felderpaul) April 17, 2022
I have to give Belal some credit for coming back from a Tko loss and getting some revenge Impressive display of courage.— Justin Gaethje (@Justin_Gaethje) April 17, 2022
My man @bullyb170 stuck to his game plan. Stayed composed. Perfect execution against an always dangerous Luque— Jared Gordon (@JFlashGordonMMA) April 17, 2022
Congrats @bullyb170— Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) April 17, 2022
Remember the name @bullyb170— Anthony Pettis (@Showtimepettis) April 17, 2022
The Chiesa Curse is real. #UFCVegas51— Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) April 17, 2022
Well done belal fought hard and figure it out good main event— C H T O V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) April 17, 2022
