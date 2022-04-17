 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Pros react to Belal Muhammad’s main event win over Vicente Luque at UFC Vegas 51

Belal Muhammad defeated Vicente Luque at UFC Vegas 52. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the match.

By Lucas Rezende
Belal Muhammad defeated Vicente Luque at UFC Vegas 52.
Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Belal Muhammad got the job done in the rematch. After going five rounds against Vicente Luque, ‘Remember the Name’ used his wrestling to control the fight and score a unanimous decision at UFC Vegas 52. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the performance.

