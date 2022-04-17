Graphic: Ex-Bellator champ Will Brooks gets 19-second TKO via gruesome leg break

You may feel ill after seeing how Will Brooks won his fight against Rafael Bastos at Art of Scrap 4 on Friday night.

‘Ill’ Will scored one of the most gruesome finishes of his professional career after he checked a leg kick thrown by ‘Manteiga’ at the very beginning of the fight. That check resulted in a broken leg for Bastos, who dropped to the canvas in pain.

Brooks shared a video of the fight on social media, with a word of advice for any future opponents who consider throwing a leg kick his way.

Warning: Video below is graphic. Please proceed with caution.

“Don’t throw dry kicks. Don’t skip leg day,” wrote Brooks on Twitter.

Don't throw dry kicks.

Don't skip leg day.



Results of my fight last night.



pic.twitter.com/4LWSs5FKRE — Will Brooks (@ILLxWillBrooks) April 16, 2022

The former Bellator lightweight champion also reflected on the win, his second under the Art of Scrap MMA banner.

“Got the win tonight,” wrote Brooks. “Didn’t get the chance to put on a display. Opponent threw a leg kick, I stepped down, checked properly, and he broke his leg on impact. Happy for the W but a little disappointed I didn’t get to put on a performance.”

The 35-year-old returned to competition after a two-year hiatus following a first-round loss to Gleison Tibau at Battlefield FC 2. He has extended his win streak to three, which includes a unanimous decision over Steven Siler and a third-round rear-naked choke of Jose Filho.

Brooks has also asked to return to the UFC, the promotion he enjoyed a brief stint with between 2016 and 2017. He suffered defeat in three of four appearances before being released, but has rebounded with four wins since then.