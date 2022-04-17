Amanda Ribas says beating Chookagian will help ‘cut in line,’ get Shevchenko title bout ‘faster’

Amanda Ribas continues to bounce back and forth between flyweight and strawweight, but is more than happy with her next pairing in the Octagon. Matched up against Katlyn Chookagian for an important bout on May 14, the Brazilian expects that a win could put her in the title mix in the flyweight division.

In an interview with Combate, Ribas said the pairing against Chookagian was a very welcome surprise. However, should Amanda pick up an impressive win, she hopes to go right up to the division’s dominating champion, Valentina Shevchenko. Nevertheless. the Brazilian does not rule out going back to strawweight as well.

“It was a very nice surprise. I thought I was going to go seven months without a fight, but I ended up getting a huge opportunity like this one. I’m even more focused on training and on my diet. I want to make the best out of this opportunity. She’s the number two ranked flyweight and that’s huge. I could really cut in line if I do a good job in this fight. I still think that I need one more fight even if I win here.”

“But if I do well I think it would be faster to go up against Shevchenko.” Amanda said. “I’m open to facing Namajunas, too, though. Can you imagine if that fight ends and I ask for the belt? That would be crazy. I think it depends on my adrenaline levels at the time. If I’m being rational, I think I’d like to have one more fight before Shevchenko.”

In her last outing, Ribas (11-2) scored a unanimous decision win over Virna Jandiroba, back in October 2021. Before that, the 28-year-old suffered a TKO defeat to Marina Rodriguez, in January of the same year.

Now, Ribas is expected to take on Chookagian at UFC Vegas 54, on May 14, at the UFC Apex. The card is scheduled to be headlined by a light heavyweight bout between former champion Jan Blachowicz and contender Aleksandar Rakic.