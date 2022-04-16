UFC Vegas 51: Vicente Luque vs. Belal Muhammad 2 betting odds

It’s fight day for UFC Vegas 51, which returns to the familiar APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. We’ve got a welterweight rematch atop the main card when the promotion’s #5 rated, Vicente Luque, runs it back with the #6 rated, Belal Muhammad. Before this event gets going, scroll down and peep the betting lines to see who is favored, and who is trying to play the role of spoiler.

Having won their first meeting at UFC 205 in 2016, Luque is coming into this one as a -170 betting favorite, with Muhammad clocking in as a +150 underdog. Vicente knocked out Belal at just 1:19 into their initial match, but that was quite a long time ago, and both fighters have gotten much, much better. In fact, Luque has only lost twice since then (Stephen Thompson and Leon Edwards), and Muhammad has only lost once to Geoff Neal, although he was getting schooled by Leon Edwards before an eye poke resulted in a no contest.

Just like their first fight, the oddsmakers are not expecting this one to need any judges to determine a winner. The prop bet ‘Fight doesn’t go to decision’ can be scooped up at a favored tick of -150, with a +110 comeback on the ‘Fight goes to decision’ option.

The exotic bet ‘Luque wins inside distance’ is barely avoiding a minus line at +110, while ‘Muhammad wins inside distance’ is posted up with a much more lucrative line of +500. Of course Vicente is listed as having the better shot at ending things early, due to how venomous he is, and because Muhammad has only pulled off two finishes out of his ten UFC wins. It’s actually a lot easier to count up the victories that Luque didn’t achieve a finish in, since there are so few of them.

Check out the UFC Vegas 51 betting odds, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook:

