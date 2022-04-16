Boxing odds: Errol Spence favored to win decision over Yordenis Ugas in unification return

The AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas will be the setting tonight where the WBC and IBF champion, Errol Spence Jr, and WBA champ, Yordenis Ugas, will collide to unify the three belts. Before the action gets underway, let’s go take a peak at the betting odds for it.

Spence is currently listed as a sizable -600 betting favorite, with a $100 bet on him possibly producing a profit of $16.67. That leaves Ugas in the underdog slot, and a $100 gamble on his +425 moneyline stands to make $425, plus your initial hundo back.

The bookies foresee this one making it all the way to the final bell. The prop bet ‘Fight goes to decision’ is positioned with a favored line of -205, with a +158 comeback on the ‘Fight doesn’t go to decision’ option. Spence is the boxer that is projected to get the nod, and the exotic bet ‘Jr wins by decision’ can be had for a cost of -140. The oddsmakers are not so confident in Ugas’ ability to win on the scorecards, as ‘Ugas wins by decision’ is living all the way up in underdog territory at +700.

This particular stylistic matchup just reeks of a decision, but for those expecting the night to end early, you’ll find some rather lucrative propositions. There’s ‘Jr wins by TKO/KO or DQ’ trending at +240, and ‘Ugas wins by TKO/KO or DQ’ much further out at +1100.

Check out the betting odds for Errol Spence vs. Yordenis Ugas, courtesy of DraftKings:

