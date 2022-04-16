Warrant issued for bare knuckle legend Bobby Gunn after he fails to appear in court for death by auto case

Last week a bench warrant was issued for Bobby Gunn, 49, after he failed to show up for a pretrial hearing at the New Jersey Superior Court (per NJ.com). That hearing was established to discuss Gunn’s charges of second-degree death by auto and aggravated assault stemming from an incident that occurred in Salem County, NJ on September 28, 2019.

Gunn was indicted on those charges after investigators claimed that, while under the influence of fentanyl, he drove his pick-up truck into the oncoming lane and collided with a car being driven by Polly Tornari, 51. Tornari died at the scene of the crash. Her husband was seriously injured.

Prior to Gunn missing his court date, a representative for Gunn contacted his public defender to and try and get the hearing postponed. The public offender told the court that he was informed that Gunn was suffering high blood pressure and was requiring hospitalization.

Salem County Assistant Prosecutor Michael Forte wasn’t very moved by this revelation.

“This case is getting a little long in the tooth and Mr. Gunn has a propensity to skip out on court appearances due to health issues,” he said. “Quite frankly, I have never seen anything from a doctor … I’ve seen no medical evidence as to all of the issues and symptoms that Mr. Gunn has claimed that he’s having. I’m unmoved by this and I would be requesting a bench warrant.”

If convicted Gunn faces the possibility of five to 10 years in prison.

Gunn is believed to have over 60 bare knuckle boxing fights. In 2015 he was inducted into the Bare Knuckle Boxing Hall of Fame. In 2018 Gunn appeared at BKFC 1, which was held soon after the sport was legalized in Wyoming. At that event Gunn defeated Irineu Beato Costa Jr. by KO after just 41 seconds.

In addition to his bare knuckle exploits, Gunn holds a 21-7-1-1 pro boxing record and is a former WBC and IBC Intercontinental Cruiserweight champion. His last pro bout was a loss to Roy Jones Jr for the WBF World Cruiserweight title in 2017.