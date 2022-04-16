Bellator 277 salaries - Pitbull, McKee, & Anderson each net $250,000

It’s a rare week where Bellator has stolen a bit of the spotlight from the UFC in terms of event star power. The Showtime based promotion was out in San Jose, CA, this past Friday, April 15th, with a pair of title fights. In the main event, lost his featherweight title to multiple-time former champion Patricio Pitbull, in a rematch of their 2022 contest. While Corey Anderson ended up with a no contest against Vadim Nemkov in what was supposed to be the final leg of the promotion’s light heavyweight Grand Prix.

That Anderson/Nemkov result has to sting especially badly for both men involved, not just for the lack of a win, but the Grand Prix finalist was set to recieve a $1 million bonus for their efforts. Instead, Anderson walked away with $250,000 for the fight, with Vadim Nemkov getting just $80,000 in show money.

AJ McKee and Patricio Freire also topped the reported payouts for the event, grabbing $250,000 each for their efforts in the main event. That’s all according to data released by the California State Athletic Commission.

Check out the full Bellator 277 fighter pay below*:

PATRICIO FREIRE - $250,000 (no win bonus)

AJ MCKEE - $250,000

COREY ANDERSON - $250,000

VADIM NEMKOV - $80,000

AARON PICO - $75,000 (no win bonus)

ADLI EDWARDS - $50,000

LINTON VASSELL - $138,000 ($69,000/$69,000 show & win)

TIM JOHNSON - $75,000

TYSON MILLER - $4,000 ($2,000/$2000 show & win)

RHALEN GRACIE - $5,000

TYRELL FORTUNE - $75,000 (no win bonus)

RAKIM CLEVELAND - $30,000

DOVLETDZHAN YAGSHIMURADOV - $70,000 ($35,000/$35,000 show & win)

RAFAEL CARVALHO - $30,000

ROBERT SERONIO III - $4,000 ($2,000/$2000 show & win)

CALOB RAMIREZ - $2,000

GASTON BOLANOS - $25,000 (no win bonus)

DANIEL CAREY - $12,000

KYLE CRUTCHMER - $50,000 ($25,000/$25,000 show & win)

MICHAEL LOMBARDO - $20,000

EDWIN DE LOS SANTOS - $4,000 ($2,000/$2000 show & win)

ALBERTO MENDEZ - $2,000

ROGELIO LUNA - $4,000 ($2,000/$2000 show & win)

SOCRATES HERNANDEZ - $2,000

LAIRD ANDERSON - $4,000 ($2,000/$2000 show & win)

JT DONALDSON - $2,000

THEO HAIG - $4,000 ($2,000/$2000 show & win)

ALAN BENSON - $2,000