I’m done with 145 - AJ McKee wants Pitbull trilogy at 155 lbs after losing Bellator title

A.J. McKee lost a close decision to Patricio Pitbull at Bellator 277, which marked the first defeat in his stellar career. The now former featherweight champion doesn’t agree with the decision, but as they’re now 1-1, he wants that third fight to happen at lightweight instead.

“At the end of the day, it’s back to the drawing board. Shit, I want my rematch at ‘55 then,” McKee said at the post-fight press conference. “Like I’ve been telling ya’ll, I’m done with ‘45, unless we get some super-fights going.

“I’ve been at ‘45 for years and years and years, cutting a lot of weight. I don’t think people want to see what goes into it,” he said. “It’s a lot of work not just myself, for my team, for my family. It’s rough seeing me get down to ‘45s.”

McKee, who at 5’10, would still be a good sized lightweight, believes he’ll be far better at that weight.

“Sure, (I’m open to a trilogy) at ‘55. Why not? Faster, stronger, bigger. Yeah, I’m gonna unleash that beast. Monster-style, baby.”

After the defeat, the 27-year-old McKee is now 18-1 in his career, with all fights happening in Bellator’s featherweight division.

Pitbull, on the other hand, becomes a three-time featherweight champion after getting his belt back. The two-division Bellator champion further established himself as one of the most decorated fighters to never compete in the UFC.

He vacated his lightweight title in 2021, and the belt is currently being held by his brother, Patricky Pitbull.