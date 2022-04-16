Errol Spence Jr vs. Yordenis Ugas: How to watch PPV live stream, fight card, ring walk time

It’s fight night at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX.

Three belts will be at stake in the main event, as WBC and IBF welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr (27-0, 21 KOs) takes on WBA champion Yordenis Ugas (27-4, 12 KOs). Spence hasn’t fought since a decision win over Danny Garcia in December 2020, having missed his planned August 2021 fight with Manny Pacquiao due to a retinal tear. Cuba’s Ugas, a 2008 Olympic bronze medalist, replaced Spence on short notice and defeated Pacquiao by decision to win the WBA belt and send Pacquiao into retirement.

This is a huge fight at 147 lbs in terms of the titles, as well as a potential Errol Spence Jr vs. Terence Crawford undisputed bout. Spence is known for his ability to systematically break opponents down with his accuracy, punching power, and body work, whereas Ugas is a technician who is hard to hit cleanly and seeks opportunities off the counter.

Over 35,000 fans are expected to attend this match at the home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys. It’ll be a pro-Spence crowd given he’s a longtime Texas resident who’s fought at that venue twice before.

Here are the details you need on tonight’s show, including bout order, start time, live stream, and more.

Start Time, Bout Order

Main Card (9 PM ET, Showtime PPV)

Errol Spence Jr vs. Yordenis Ugas - WBC, WBA, IBF welterweight title fight, 12 rounds - Ring walk time estimated at 11:30 PM ET/8:30 PM PT.

Isaac Cruz vs. Yuriorkis Gamboa - Lightweight, 10 rounds

Jose Valenzuela vs. Francisco Vargas - Lightweight, 10 rounds

Cody Crowley vs. Josesito Lopez - Welterweight, 10 Rounds

Cable/Satellite

If you have cable/satellite television then you can order this event through your local provider.

Live Stream

Showtime PPV is available through a live stream starting at 9 PM ET/6 PM PT. The cost is $59.99 in the US. The Showtime streams can also be viewed on Apple TV (4th Gen+), Roku, Fire TV, Xbox One, iOS, and Android TV and mobile.

PPV.com also has a sweepstakes going where if you order the pay-per-view through their platform, you will be automatically entered for a chance to win two tickets & hotel/airfare to an upcoming pay-per-view event.

Showtime will also live stream two undercard fights — Radzhab Butaev vs. Eimantas Stanionis and Brandun Lee vs. Zachary Ochoa — on its YouTube channel in addition to airing live on regular Showtime TV at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT.