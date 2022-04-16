Errol Spence Jr vs. Yordenis Ugas live stream, results, and round by round updates

Tonight (Apr. 16) on Showtime PPV at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas is a welterweight unification matchup between WBC and IBF champion Errol Spence Jr (27-0, 21 KOs) and WBA champion Yordenis Ugas (27-4, 12 KOs).

This is Spence’s first fight since December 2020, when he defeated Danny Garcia in this same stadium to remain a unified champ. He was supposed to fight Manny Pacquiao in August 2021, but a retinal tear forced him out of the bout and that sprung Yordenis Ugas into a short notice main event spot. The Cuban defeated Pacquiao and sent him into retirement, taking his WBA belt in the process and setting himself up for a three-belt unification against ‘The Truth.’

This post will cover the main card, with full play-by-play for the headliner.

Televised undercard action starts at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT on Showtime and streaming free on YouTube, which you can watch at the top of the page. The four-fight main card will air on Showtime PPV at 9 PM ET/6 PM PT at a cost of $74.95. Ring walks for Spence and Ugas will take place approximately 11:30 PM ET/8:30 PM PT but that depends on the undercard length.

Join as at Bloody Elbow for live results and play-by-play of the fight. Offer your opinion in the comment section!