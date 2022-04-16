UFC Vegas 51: Luque vs. Muhammad 2 live results and discussion

Join us here at Bloody Elbow for live results and discussion as UFC Vegas 51: Luque vs. Muhammad 2 goes down from the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.
The main event for this fight night is a welterweight rematch between Vicente Luque and Belal Muhammad. These two fought at UFC 205 in 2016, with Luque winning by first round knockout. Neither of them was ranked at the time and now both are in the top-10. Co-main action sees Caio Borralho take on Gadzhi Omargadzhiev in a battle of Contender Series signings.
This will be an ESPN and ESPN+ show but will be kicking off a little earlier than usual. The eight-fight preliminary card is scheduled to start at 5:30pm ET/2:30pm PT on ESPN+. The six-fight main card is on ESPN but also on ESPN+, and that is supposed to start at 8:30pm ET/5:30pm PT.
Main Card (8:30 PM ET, ESPN/ESPN+)
Vicente Luque vs. Belal Muhammad
Caio Borralho vs. Gadzhi Omargadzhiev
Miguel Baeza vs. Andre Fialho
Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Wu Yanan
Pat Sabatini vs. TJ Laramie
Mounir Lazzez vs. Ange Loosa
Preliminary Card (5:30 PM ET, ESPN+)
Devin Clark vs. William Knight
Lina Länsberg vs. Pannie Kianzad
Drakkar Klose vs. Brandon Jenkins
Rafa Garcia vs. Jesse Ronson
Chris Barnett vs. Martin Buday
Trey Ogden vs. Jordan Leavitt
Sam Hughes vs. Istela Nunes
Heili Alateng vs. Kevin Croom
