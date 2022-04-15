Weigh-in results and video: Errol Spence Jr, Yordenis Ugas make weight

The weigh-ins are finished, and we have a title fight!

WBC and IBF welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr and WBA champion Yordenis Ugas both came in under the division limit of 147 lbs on Friday, making Saturday’s unification match official. The only issue of note on the scale for this card was Isaac Cruz, the recent lightweight title challenger who came up short against Gervonta Davis. It took two tries for Cruz to get under the 135 lbs limit against Yuriorkis Gamboa, who had no problem at all.

Watch the main event weigh-ins and faceoff at the top of the page. Full weigh-in results for the PPV and the two Showtime fights are below:

Showtime PPV Main Card (9 PM ET)

Errol Spence Jr. (146.25) vs. Yordenis Ugas (146.75)

Isaac Cruz (134.75) vs. Yuriorkis Gamboa (134.25)

Jose Valenzuela (134.75) vs. Francisco Vargas (134.5)

Cody Crowley (144.5) vs. Josesito Lopez (146.5)

Showtime Undercard (7 PM ET)

Radzhab Butaev (146.5) vs. Eimantas Stanionis (146.5)

Brandun Lee (142.5) vs. Zachary Ochoa (141.25) - Contracted 143 lbs fight