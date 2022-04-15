UFC Vegas 51: Vicente Luque vs. Belal Muhammad weigh-in results and video

The UFC is back in the friendly confines of its Las Vegas-based APEX facility this weekend. In the main event are two welterweights—Vicente Luque and Belal Muhammad—who are hoping to get in striking distance of 170 lb kingpin Kamaru Usman.

The co-main event for this is Cao Borralho vs. Gadzh Omargadzhiev. Also on the main card is Miguel Baeza vs. Andre Fialho and Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Yanan Wu. There isn’t must name value on the prelim card, either. That portion of the event is headlined by Devin Clark vs. William Knight. There’s also Lina Lansberg vs. Pannie Kianzad and Brandon Jenkins vs. Drakkar Klose.

There was no drama on the scales today with everyone making weight. The only nervy moment was Klose needing to weigh in a second time to shed a spare .75 lbs.

Main Card (ESPN/ESPN+ at 8:30 p.m. ET)

Welterweight: Vicente Luque (171) vs. Belal Muhammad (170.5)

Middleweight: Caio Borralho (186) vs. Gadzh Omargadzhiev (186)

Welterweight: Miguel Baeza (171) vs. Andre Fialho (171)

Bantamweight: Mayra Bueno Silva (136) vs. Yanan Wu (136)

Featherweight: Pat Sabatini (146) vs. T.J. Laramie (145.5)

Welterweight: Mounir Lazzez (171) vs. Ange Loosa (171)

Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 5:30 p.m. ET)

Heavyweight: Devin Clark (223) vs. William Knight (251)

Bantamweight: Lina Lansberg (135.5)vs. Pannie Kianzad (136)

Lightweight: Brandon Jenkins (155.5) vs. Drakkar Klose (156)*

Lightweight: Rafa Garcia (155) vs. Jesse Ronson (155.5)

Heavyweight: Chris Barnett (263.5) vs. Martin Buday (264.5)

Lightweight: Jordan Leavitt (155.5) vs. Trey Ogden (156)

Strawweight: Istela Nunes (114) vs. Sam Hughes (115.5)

Bantamweight: Kevin Croom (136) vs. Heili Alateng (135.5)

*Second attempt