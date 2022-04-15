Conor McGregor shares photos of first sparring session since broken leg TKO loss to Dustin Poirier

UFC star Conor McGregor is back sparring again for the first time in almost a year as the Irishman steps up preparation for his return to competition.

McGregor has been seen in the gym hitting pads and working out for several weeks now but, on Thursday, ‘The Notorious’ took his training regimen to the next level.

McGregor shared photos of his first sparring session since he broke his leg against Dustin Poirier in their trilogy bout last July, and he’s looking in good shape.

“My first spar ❤️,” McGregor, who was sparring at Crumlin Boxing Gym in Dublin, Ireland, posted yesterday.

McGregor has notably bulked up in mass since his injury and would like to return to the Octagon at 170 lbs. which he feels is his new optimal weight.

The former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion hasn’t received medical clearance to fight yet but he would like to compete again by summer. He has called for a welterweight title fight versus UFC men’s pound-for-pound No. 1 Kamaru Usman.

“I believe myself vs. Usman for the 170-pound title for my comeback fight is the one I’m eyeballing at the minute.”