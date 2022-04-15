Bellator 277: McKee vs. Pitbull 2 live stream, results, play-by-play, discussion

Bellator MMA is in San Jose, California for what is thus far its biggest card of 2022.

The championship doubleheader at Bellator 277 features featherweight king A.J. McKee in a rematch against the man he emphatically took the belt from last summer, Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire. In the other title bout, light heavyweight champ Vadim Nemkov takes on UFC veteran Corey Anderson in what doubles as the grand prix final, with the winner pocketing that $1 million grand prize.

Featherweight phenom Aaron Pico takes on short notice replacement Adli Edwards, while former interim heavyweight title challenger Tim Johnson battles England’s Linton Vassell in the main card opener.

Bellator 277 kicks off with a free live stream of the prelims, which can be watched at the top of the page starting at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT. Showtime has the main card at 10 PM ET/7 PM PT. You can watch the main card on Bellator’s YouTube channel if you live in other select international jurisdictions. BBC iPlayer has this card for the United Kingdom viewers.

Main Card (Showtime, 10 PM ET)

A.J. McKee vs. Patricio Freire

Vadim Nemkov vs. Corey Anderson

Aaron Pico vs. Adli Edwards

Tim Johnson vs. Linton Vassell

Preliminary Card (Online, 7 PM ET)

Gaston Bolanos vs. Daniel Carey

Tyrell Fortune vs. Rakim Cleveland

Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov vs. Rafael Carvalho

Kyle Crutchmer vs. Michael Lombardo

Bobby Seronio III vs. Calob Ramirez

Tyson Miller vs. Rhalan Gracie

Edwin De Los Santos vs. Alberto Mendez

Socrates Hernandez vs. Rogelio Luna

Laird Anderson vs. JT Donaldson

Theo Haig vs. Alan Benson