Poirier hasn’t ‘heard anything’ from UFC, believes fourth Conor McGregor fight will be booked

As of this writing, Dustin Poirier’s next career move remains uncertain. At the start of the year, “The Diamond” was angling for a fight against UFC superstar Nate Diaz, whom he was supposed to go against at UFC 230 in 2018.

The two fighters have since gone back and forth to make a conversation happen, but nothing ever really came to fruition. Now, Poirier is saying he hasn’t heard from the organization for the last two months.

A fan asked the former interim champion on Twitter about a career update, and Poirier said this in response.

I don't know what's going on. I haven't heard anything from anyone in the last 2 months. https://t.co/Di93WImuj3 — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) April 13, 2022

Another Twitter user then asked if the fourth fight with Conor McGregor could be the next option. Poirier had this to say.

In a February interview, the 33-year-old Poirier said he sees no motivation in fighting “The Notorious” other than money. And in December, he declared his fighting days at 155 pounds to be over.

Over the last few months, Poirier’s name has also been linked to his former American Top Team stablemate Colby Covington. But according to him, that fight will never happen in the UFC “where there’s finances on the line.”

The number one-ranked Poirier (28-7, 1 NC) last saw action against Charles Oliveira at UFC 269 in December. He lost via third-round submission.