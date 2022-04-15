UFC Vegas 51: Luque vs. Muhammad 2 preview - Will the result be different in the sequel?

When a card is a one-fight card, it better be a damn good fight. Given some of the headliners the UFC has stuffed at the top of recent Fight Night cards, I’m very happy with the main event of Vicente Luque and Belal Muhammad. Ask me that a year ago and I would have expressed a different mood given we’ve seen that fight before and it wasn’t competitive, Luque eliminating Muhammad in just over a minute. However, with both having picked up the biggest wins of their careers in their last two fights in definitive fashion and Kamaru Usman having a dearth of opponents, I’m happy to see which one of these two can define themselves as a legit title contender. After all, their first fight came over five years ago. As for the rest of the card, well... you might recognize a name or two if you don’t follow the sport too carefully.

Vicente Luque vs. Belal Muhammad, Welterweight

Kudos to Muhammad for his persistence. Hardly the athletic freak that tends to populate the top of the welterweight division, Muhammad has gotten to this point with hard work, a dedication to his physical fitness, and by being a student of the game. Billed as a technical savant with a limited ceiling when he first joined the organization, Muhammad ignored his detractors and is coming off back-to-back victories over a pair of former two-time title challengers. Not bad for someone with a limited ceiling.

Though he was exceptionally technical in both his striking and wrestling when he entered the UFC, Muhammad has found a way to tighten his technique further still. He’s still not likely to score a KO in most of his fights, nor is he a bullish wrestler by any means. Regardless, Muhammad tends to win the battles on the feet due to his ability to find just the right angle and tee off with a ridiculous amount of volume. In terms of his wrestling, I did say he was persistent, right?

His fight IQ was readily available for all to see in his most recent wins. Against Demian Maia, Muhammad was able to successfully avoid putting himself in any serious danger of being put on his back against the cagey BJJ expert. Against Stephen Thompson, it was taking the vaunted kickboxer to the mat time and again, knowing Thompson’s ground game was all about getting back to his feet. Against Luque, Muhammad will have to pick a poison.

Much like Muhammad, Luque is a technical boxer. The differences between the two is Muhammad is far more successful at avoiding the return fire of his opponent as Luque tends to be a brawler by nature. However, Luque has the chin to survive what his opponent throws at him and the power to put them to sleep when he fires back. In fact, only one of Luque’s 14 UFC victories was decided by the judges. Of course, not all of those were KO/TKO’s. Luque has proven to be a slick grappler too, the d’arce choke in particular being a favorite of his.

What has held Luque back from entering the top tier of the division prior to this point has been his fight IQ. More directly, Luque allows his opponent to dictate where the fight takes place. Though he has shown the ability to score takedowns, Luque rarely chooses to take the fight to the mat via that route. Plus, while he has shored it up significantly in recent years, Luque’s takedown defense has always been a question mark.

Muhammad has been able to wear out several of his opponents with his relentless attack. The problem is Luque appears to have just as deep of a gas tank as Muhammad. If Luque is able to match the pace of Muhammad, it’s likely to devolve into a brawl and that favors Luque by a wide margin. Muhammad is used to walking a tightrope in order to pull out a victory, but the margin of error has never been thinner for him than it is here. Luque is either equal or superior in every major physical category. The Brazilian is likely to find a finish before five rounds is up. Luque via TKO of RD2