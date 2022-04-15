Bellator 277 odds: A.J. McKee projected to finish Patricio Pitbull again

Bellator 277 is kicking off tonight from the SAP Center in San Jose, California. The top of the billing will feature a featherweight title rematch between the champion, A.J. McKee, and the man he took the belt from, Patricio “Pitbull” Freire. The co-main event of the night will be the finals for Bellator’s Light Heavyweight Grand Prix, and will see the 205-pound champ, Vadim Nemkov, throw down with a streaking Corey Anderson. Before these fuego fights get underway, let’s go take a look at the betting odds!

McKee is substantially favored over Pitbull here, which is a far cry from the pick’em line that was available in their initial matchup. A.J. can be scooped up at a cost of -310, while Patricio is rocking a +245 underdog tag.

So McKee submitted Freire with a guillotine in the opening round at Bellator 263, and the bookies are banking on him finding another finish tonight. The prop bet ‘McKee wins inside distance’ holds a favored line of -165, with a +120 comeback on ‘Not McKee inside distance.’ As for Pitbull, the ‘Freire wins inside distance’ option is sporting a sizable underdog value of +350, with ‘Not Freire inside distance’ quite favored at -550.

The Bellator 277 co-main involves much tighter odds than the main event. Vadim Nemkov is the betting favorite here at -180, with Corey Anderson trending at +155. Although the odds are relatively close for this one, Nemkov is the fighter listed as being more likely to end the match early. The proposition ‘Nemkov wins inside distance’ is posted up at +120, with ‘Anderson wins inside distance’ much further away at +330.

Check out the Bellator 277 betting odds, courtesy of DraftKings:

