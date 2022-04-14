‘We have a lot to discuss’ - Aljamain Sterling wants sit down with Dana White after Aldo callout

Former UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo hopes he can get a chance to become a two-division title holder soon. After defeating Petr Yan at UFC 273, Aljamain Sterling took to his Weekly Scrap podcast to talk about next potential title contenders, and his reasoning for calling out Dillashaw. Along the way, however, he made a strong case for Jose Aldo.

“I think TJ [Dillashaw] is the fight,” Sterling said of his potential next opponent. “Aldo is on a much more impressive streak than TJ’s. So, I could see the UFC reverting back to him.”

That, it seems, was enough to get the former featherweight king keyed in on the idea. On his official Twitter profile, Aldo tagged both Sterling and UFC president Dana White to let them know he’d welcome the fight.

@funkmasterMMA u said I would be next on merit and I’m here accepting your challenge, @danawhite send me the contract soon before he changes his mind!! — Jose Aldo Junior (@josealdojunior) April 14, 2022

Shortly after Aldo’s tweet, Sterling himself responded with another one tagging White. He also took another chance to needle the UFC president for his scoring of the first round of the fight against Yan at UFC 273.

.@danawhite Hey man, when are we having a sit down? We clearly have a lot to discuss…



PS: Go watch the first round again. You are WRONG!@OrenHodak @vaynersports https://t.co/qNs7FySBtr — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) April 14, 2022

Currently on a three-fight winning streak in the bantamweight division, Aldo (31-7) has is coming off decision victories over Rob Font, Pedro Munhoz and Marlon Vera. The 35-year-old’s last defeat came in July of 2020, when the Brazilian got TKO’d by former champion Petr Yan.