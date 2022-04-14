Mayra Bueno Silva trained with Cris Cyborg for UFC Vegas 51 bout: ‘Best thing I’ve ever done’

UFC women’s bantamweight Mayra Bueno Silva had quite the help ahead of her fight against Yanan Wu at UFC Vegas 51.

‘Sheetara’ spent her camp training alongside none other than Bellator featherweight champion and former UFC champ Cris Cyborg.

In an interview with Combate, Bueno explained what made her decide to move to the United States and train with Cyborg. Furthermore, Mayra also explained what made her decide to fight in the bantmaweight division again.

“I’m really happy with this opportunity Cyborg has given me,” Silva said. “I came to the United States and I wanted to challenge myself. I wanted to be a flyweight and everybody told me not to do it, but I wanted to. I thought that my opponents were good and I wanted to fight them, but I couldn’t perform that well. I was unable to perform in all of my five flyweight fights. Then I went back to my original division. I wanted to fight the heaviest and the best in the world. So I came here, plus my mom is huge fan of Cris’. I will listen to my mom, because moms are always right, and it was the best thing I’ve ever done. I realized I belong at bantamweight and training with Cris has been sensational. She’s a champion inside and out of the cage.”

Paired up against Yanan, Silva confesses to not know much about her opponent. In order to prepare for the match, the Brazilian prefers to focus on honing her own skills instead of focusing on Wu’s.

“I haven’t watched much about my opponent,” Mayra said. “I’m focused on me, on improving myself. I couldn’t understand why I couldn’t perform well. I have so much to offer the UFC, so I focused on improving myself. There are no bad fighters in the UFC and she’s coming for me. I’m getting ready and getting better. Both mentally and my performance. I want to reach the top of the division.”

In her last outing, Silva(7-2) dropped a unanimous decision to Manon Fiorot, back in October 2021. Before that, the 30-year-old fought Montana De La Rosa to a majority draw, in February of the same year. Sheetara’s last win happened in September 2020, when finished Mara Romero Borella via armbar.

Now, Bueno is expected to take on Yanan at UFC Vegas 51, on April 16, at the UFC Apex. The card is scheduled to be headlined by a welterweight match between contenders Vicente Luque and Belal Muhammad.