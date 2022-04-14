Bellator 277 weigh-in results and video: McKee vs. Pitbull 2, Nemkov vs. Anderson title fights set

The Bellator 277 weigh-ins have wrapped up, and both the featherweight and light heavyweight title fights are official without any problems on the scale.

Reigning 145 lbs champion A.J. McKee weighed 144.4 lbs for his title rematch with former champ Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire, who came in at 144.6 lbs. As for the co-main event, light heavyweight champion Vadim Nemkov was slightly under the limit at 204.4 lbs, while his challenger Corey Anderson was bang on at 205 lbs.

In case you’re wondering about the weights for Aaron Pico and short notice replacement Adli Edwards, the bout was contracted as a 150 lbs catchweight.

Full weigh-in results are below. The early weigh-in highlights are at the top of the page courtesy of Cageside Press.

Main Card (Showtime, 10 PM ET)

A.J. McKee (144.4) vs. Patricio Freire (144.6)

Vadim Nemkov (204.4) vs. Corey Anderson (205)

Adli Edwards (149.6) vs. Aaron Pico (149.4)

Tim Johnson (260) vs. Linton Vassell (239.6)

Preliminary Card (Online, 7 PM ET)

Gaston Bolanos (144.4) vs. Daniel Carey (144.8)

Rakim Cleveland (238.6) vs. Tyrell Fortune (258)

Rafael Carvalho (206) vs. Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov (205.4)

Kyle Crutchmer (170.5) vs. Michael Lombardo (170.3)

Calob Ramirez (135.7) vs. Bobby Seronio III (135.8)

Rhalan Gracie (170) vs. Tyson Miller (170.4)

Edwin De Los Santos (124.8) vs. Alberto Mendez (124.5)

Socrates Hernandez (145.4) vs. Rogelio Luna (145)

Laird Anderson (145) vs. JT Donaldson (144.6)

Alan Benson (203.4) vs. Theo Haig (201.5)