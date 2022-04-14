Michael Bisping would like to see Nick Diaz take on Jorge Masvidal or Donald Cerrone in UFC return

Nick Diaz will return to the UFC by the end of the year, according to coach Cesar Gracie, but against whom?

How about Donald Cerrone?

UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping, who now works as a commentator and analyst, suggested the matchup on his YouTube channel after Gracie teased Diaz’s UFC return earlier this week.

“That would be a good opponent, we know Donald (Cerrone) likes to fight at 170,” Bisping said on his YouTube channel (h/t Low Kick MMA). “With respect, he’s gotta be coming toward the end of his career. A lot of wear and tear on the body. These two guys (Nick Diaz and Donald Cerrone) have been around the fight game forever. Donald Cerrone vs. Nick Diaz – I would like to see that matchup.”

But ‘The Count’ can do one better: How about Nick Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal for the UFC ‘BMF’ title on the same card as Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz III? Not only would Nick get the chance to avenge his younger brother but he’d also get the opportunity to become the undisputed ‘baddest motherf-cker’ in the promotion.

“Here’s one that you might think is crazy, but I’d like to see it,” Bisping, who is a big fan of Diaz, said. “You put this on a pay-per-view, it’s gonna sell like a motherf*cker. Nick Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal – there it is, the BMF belt on the line once again. Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz in the main event. And then you have Jorge Masvidal vs. Nick Diaz. There’s a massive storyline there…”

Diaz is still one of the biggest stars in the sport despite fighting just once in the last six years and not winning a fight since October 2011 when he defeated B.J. Penn in a Fight of the Night at UFC 137. The former Strikeforce welterweight champion and two-time UFC title challenger was last seen in action at UFC 266 where he suffered a stoppage loss to Robbie Lawler.