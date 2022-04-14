Aljamain Sterling says UFC president Dana White ‘doesn’t know how to judge a fight’

UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling says Dana White’s recent comments about Petr Yan beating him at UFC 273 were ‘a slap in the face’.

Sterling snagged a split decision win over Yan to unify the bantamweight titles, but White thinks the judges messed up and picked the wrong winner.

‘Funk Master’ isn’t happy with White’s comments but he thinks the UFC president was just sour that his man lost the fight.

Also, on a side note, Sterling would like to remind White that he isn’t a professional judge.

“Dana’s always going to be throwing dirt on my name, that’s just what he does,” Sterling, who won his first fight with Yan via DQ, told BJPenn.com in a recent interview. “I think he has Yan rated so highly, he’s such a dangerous guy, to have the grappler do that to him, he was really, really shocked. Especially after the first fight, because he probably thought I had no chance in hell of winning that fight either.”

“Sucks to be him right now in the sense of you really wrote me off after everything you have seen that I’ve done in this sport, in his organization, it’s a slap in the face but at the end of the day, it doesn’t bother me. I think it bothers him more, clearly because he doesn’t know how to judge a fight, which it shows. I think he maybe let his emotions get ahead of him and that’s probably it. He was probably really invested in Yan winning that fight and I threw a monkey wrench into their plans.”

Love him or hate him, Sterling is the champ, and he has earned his spot in the pound-for-pound rankings. His next fight is expected to be against former two-time bantamweight champ T.J. Dillashaw at a TBA UFC event later this year.