UFC parts ways with strawweight prospect Kay Hansen after four fights

The 22-year-old went on a 1-3 run inside the Octagon.

By Milan Ordoñez
Strawweight fighter Kay Hansen prepares for her UFC 273 bout against Piera Rodriguez.
Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC

There were quite a lot of expectations for strawweight fighter Kay Hansen when she entered the UFC. She made a strong impression in her 2020 debut with the company at 21 years old with an armbar win over Jinh Yu Frey.

But that fight would be her last win inside the Octagon. Hansen lost three of her next bouts, most recently this past weekend at UFC 273 against Piera Rodriguez. To add insult to injury, she also had to give up a part of her purse for missing the mark by two and a half pounds.

Now, the UFC and Hansen have reportedly parted ways. This bit of news came from MMAFighting.com’s Mike Heck and Guilherme Cruz, who got their information from sources close to the situation.

Hansen herself released a statement, and she seems to be in good spirits despite these recent developments.

Hansen began her professional career in 2017 under Invicta FC, where she compiled a 6-3 record. She currently holds a win-loss slate of 7-6.

