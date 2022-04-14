UFC Vegas 51: Luque vs. Muhammad 2 previews, predictions, play-by-play, results, highlights, more

Check out Bloody Elbow’s pre-fight, fight night, and post-fight coverage for UFC VEGAS 51: ‘LUQUE VS. MUHAMMAD 2’, set for Saturday, April 15th in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main event is a welterweight fight between contenders Vicente Luque and Belal Muhammad. These two first met at UFC 205 in 2016, with Luque winning by first-round KO. They’ve both since risen up the ranks of the 170 lbs division and are inching closer to title shot opportunities.

The main card airs live on ESPN and ESPN+ at 8:30 PM ET/5:30 PM PT, with prelims on ESPN+ at 5:30 PM ET/2:30 PM PT.