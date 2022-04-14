This week’s UFC card is... not the kind of thing to get many fans excited. A quality main event rematch between Belal Muhammad and Vicente Luque is perched upon an otherwise indistinguishably interchangeable night of low-stakes contests. Hopefully we get some thrilling highlights out of the card.

For fans interested in diving deeper into the undercard (which looks a lot like the main card) check out the Prelims Vivi below.

Here’s a look at the UFC VEGAS 51 fight card, as it stood at the time of recording:

ESPN MAIN CARD | 8:30pm/5:30pm ET&PT

Vicente Luque vs. Belal Muhammad — At 2:45, Odds 24:33, Picks, Both: Luque

Caio Borralho vs. Gadzhi Omargadzhiev — At 25:52, Odds 32:41, Picks, Both: Omargadzhiev

Miguel Baeza vs. Andre Fialho — At 35:01, Odds 46:27, Picks, Both: Fialho

Marya Bueno Silva vs. Wu Yanan — At 47:52, Odds 55:49, Picks, Both: Bueno Silva

Pat Sabatini vs. TJ Laramie — At 56:03, Odds , Picks, Both: Sabatini

Mounir Lazzez vs. Ange Loosa — At 59:23, Odds 1:06:11, Picks, Both: Lazzez

ESPN+ PRELIMS | 5:30pm/2:30pm ET&PT

Devin Clark vs. William Knight — At 2:15, Odds 9:19, Picks, Both: Clark

Lina Lansberg vs. Pannie Kianzad — At 9:42, Odds 14:59, Picks, Both: Kianzad

Drakkar Klose vs. Brandon Jenkins — At 16:12, Odds 22:37, Picks, Both: Klose

Rafa Garcia vs. Jesse Ronson — At 23:08, Odds 33:10, Picks, Both: Ronson

Chris Barnett vs. Martin Buday — At 33:31, Odds 45:10, Picks, Both: Barnett

Jordan Leavitt vs. Trey Ogden — At 46:20, Odds 52:45, Picks, Both: Leavitt

Istela Nunes vs. Sam Hughes — At 53:02, Odds 59:00, Picks, Both: Nunes

Heili Alateng vs. Kevin Croom — At 59:46, Odds 1:08:00, Picks, Both: Alateng

For those of you following the picks made on the show, we started tracking them with the July 13th, 2020 Vivisections for ‘Kattar vs. Ige’... Standings for our last event, UFC 273: Volkanovski vs. The Korean Zombie, Chan Sung Jung — Zane went 5/12, and Connor went 6/12. So far, here are the overall standings: Zane is now 537/845 and Connor is now 522/845.

