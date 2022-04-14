 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The MMA Vivisection - UFC Vegas 51: Luque vs. Muhammad 2 picks, odds, & analysis

Zane Simon & Connor Ruebusch return to break down this week’s UFC event in Las Vegas, NV. With picks & odds for every fight on the card. From Vicente Luque vs. Belal Muhammad in the main event down to Heili Alateng vs. Kevin Croom in the opening prelim.

By Zane Simon and Connor Ruebusch
Produced by Stephie Haynes & June M. Williams
This week’s UFC card is... not the kind of thing to get many fans excited. A quality main event rematch between Belal Muhammad and Vicente Luque is perched upon an otherwise indistinguishably interchangeable night of low-stakes contests. Hopefully we get some thrilling highlights out of the card.

For fans interested in diving deeper into the undercard (which looks a lot like the main card) check out the Prelims Vivi below.

Here’s a look at the UFC VEGAS 51 fight card, as it stood at the time of recording:

ESPN MAIN CARD | 8:30pm/5:30pm ET&PT
Vicente Luque vs. Belal Muhammad — At 2:45, Odds 24:33, Picks, Both: Luque
Caio Borralho vs. Gadzhi Omargadzhiev — At 25:52, Odds 32:41, Picks, Both: Omargadzhiev
Miguel Baeza vs. Andre Fialho — At 35:01, Odds 46:27, Picks, Both: Fialho
Marya Bueno Silva vs. Wu Yanan — At 47:52, Odds 55:49, Picks, Both: Bueno Silva
Pat Sabatini vs. TJ Laramie — At 56:03, Odds , Picks, Both: Sabatini
Mounir Lazzez vs. Ange Loosa — At 59:23, Odds 1:06:11, Picks, Both: Lazzez

ESPN+ PRELIMS | 5:30pm/2:30pm ET&PT
Devin Clark vs. William Knight — At 2:15, Odds 9:19, Picks, Both: Clark
Lina Lansberg vs. Pannie Kianzad — At 9:42, Odds 14:59, Picks, Both: Kianzad
Drakkar Klose vs. Brandon Jenkins — At 16:12, Odds 22:37, Picks, Both: Klose
Rafa Garcia vs. Jesse Ronson — At 23:08, Odds 33:10, Picks, Both: Ronson
Chris Barnett vs. Martin Buday — At 33:31, Odds 45:10, Picks, Both: Barnett
Jordan Leavitt vs. Trey Ogden — At 46:20, Odds 52:45, Picks, Both: Leavitt
Istela Nunes vs. Sam Hughes — At 53:02, Odds 59:00, Picks, Both: Nunes
Heili Alateng vs. Kevin Croom — At 59:46, Odds 1:08:00, Picks, Both: Alateng

For those of you following the picks made on the show, we started tracking them with the July 13th, 2020 Vivisections for ‘Kattar vs. Ige’... Standings for our last event, UFC 273: Volkanovski vs. The Korean Zombie, Chan Sung Jung — Zane went 5/12, and Connor went 6/12. So far, here are the overall standings: Zane is now 537/845 and Connor is now 522/845.

