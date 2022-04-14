Chris Curtis vs. Rodolfo Vieira booked for upcoming UFC Fight Night in June

A fun middleweight fight is on tap for the summer.

Chris Curtis and Rodolfo Vieira are expected to share the Octagon at an upcoming UFC Fight Night scheduled for June 25 at a soon-to-be determined location and venue. Iridium Sports Management — the management firm that represents Curtis — announced the fight on social media.

Curtis has fought twice under the UFC banner. The ‘Action Man’ scored impressive finishes in those appearances over Phil Hawes and Brendan Allen at UFC 268 and UFC Vegas 44, respectively. He was then paired up against a fellow striker in Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 273, but the 34-year-old withdrew from the fight after sustaining a wrist injury during a training session.

#TeamIridium Fight News



Our man @actionman513 tries to climb to 3-0 with a 3rd KO in the @ufc vs. Rodolfo Vieiera on June 25 ✍ #TheDarkside pic.twitter.com/jFNAeEXriA — IridiumSportsAgency (@TeamIridiumISA) April 12, 2022

The previously undefeated Vieira returned to the win column with a third-round rear-naked choke of Dustin Stoltzfus at UFC Vegas 31 this past July. Prior to that, the Brazilian jiu-jitsu ace was stunned by Anthony ‘Fluffy’ Hernandez, who submitted him via second-round guillotine at UFC 258 in what was widely considered one of the biggest upsets of the year.

Vieira was scheduled to face Wellington Turman at UFC 270, but was forced out of the fight over a potential career-ending medical issue on the eve of the pay-per-view event. The 32-year-old revealed the cancellation was because of an abnormal brain scan, which has since been addressed. He recently had a cerebral angiography and received clearance to resume his career, clearing the way for this fight with Curtis.

With the addition of Curtis vs. Vieira, the Fight Night now has four confirmed bouts. The current lineup is as follows:

Jinh Yu Frey vs. Vanessa Demopoulos

Tim Elliott vs. Amir Albazi

Josh Parisian vs. Alan Baudot

Chris Curtis vs. Rodolfo Vieira

Stay tuned to Bloody Elbow for updates as they become available in the coming weeks.