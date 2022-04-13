Bellator 277: McKee vs. Pitbull 2 fight card

By far the most important MMA event this week is Bellator 277 on Friday, April 15th at The SAP Center in San Jose, CA. In the main event, undefeated sensation A.J. McKee defends his featherweight title in a highly anticipated rematch against the legendary Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire, who lost the title to McKee by first round submission in their grand prix final matchup last year.

The co-main event is the light heavyweight grand prix final between reigning champion Vadim Nemkov and former UFC contender Corey Anderson for both Nemkov’s belt and the $1 million prize.

We were supposed to see Aaron Pico against UFC and PFL veteran Jeremy Kennedy, but Kennedy withdrew and has been replaced by Adli Edwards. Opening up the main card is recent interim heavyweight title challenger Tim Johnson against former light heavyweight contender Linton Vassell.

Main Card (Showtime, 10 PM ET)

A.J. McKee vs. Patricio Freire

Vadim Nemkov vs. Corey Anderson

Aaron Pico vs. Adli Edwards

Tim Johnson vs. Linton Vassell

Preliminary Card (Online, 7 PM ET)

Tyrell Fortune vs. Rakim Cleveland

Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov vs. Tony Johnson

Gaston Bolanos vs. Daniel Carey

Kyle Crutchmer vs. Michael Lombardo

Bobby Seronio III vs. Calob Ramirez

Tyson Miller vs. Rhalan Gracie

Edwin De Los Santos vs. Alberto Mendez

Socrates Hernandez vs. Rogelio Luna

Laird Anderson vs. JT Donaldson

Theo Haig vs. Alan Benson