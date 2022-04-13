Bellator 277: McKee vs. Pitbull 2 fight card

By far the most important MMA event this week is Bellator 277 on Friday, April 15th at The SAP Center in San Jose, CA. In the main event, undefeated sensation A.J. McKee defends his featherweight title in a highly anticipated rematch against the legendary Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire, who lost the title to McKee by first round submission in their grand prix final matchup last year.
The co-main event is the light heavyweight grand prix final between reigning champion Vadim Nemkov and former UFC contender Corey Anderson for both Nemkov’s belt and the $1 million prize.
We were supposed to see Aaron Pico against UFC and PFL veteran Jeremy Kennedy, but Kennedy withdrew and has been replaced by Adli Edwards. Opening up the main card is recent interim heavyweight title challenger Tim Johnson against former light heavyweight contender Linton Vassell.
Main Card (Showtime, 10 PM ET)
A.J. McKee vs. Patricio Freire
Vadim Nemkov vs. Corey Anderson
Aaron Pico vs. Adli Edwards
Tim Johnson vs. Linton Vassell
Preliminary Card (Online, 7 PM ET)
Tyrell Fortune vs. Rakim Cleveland
Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov vs. Tony Johnson
Gaston Bolanos vs. Daniel Carey
Kyle Crutchmer vs. Michael Lombardo
Bobby Seronio III vs. Calob Ramirez
Tyson Miller vs. Rhalan Gracie
Edwin De Los Santos vs. Alberto Mendez
Socrates Hernandez vs. Rogelio Luna
Laird Anderson vs. JT Donaldson
Theo Haig vs. Alan Benson
