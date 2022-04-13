UFC 273 medical suspensions: ‘The Korean Zombie’ gets only 14-day term after lopsided TKO loss

Chan Sung Jung (better known as ‘The Korean Zombie’) took a lot of damage in his featherweight championship fight against Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 273 this past Saturday. However, the fan-favorite challenger has surprisingly received one of the lightest medical suspensions from the Florida State Boxing Commission (FSBC).

Jung was one of 12 fighters suspended by the commission, which regulated the event held at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla. In his clash with Volkanovski, the 35-year-old was stunned on several occasions, including the final sequence that saw Herb Dean step in and stop the action. Despite absorbing 138 significant strikes over the course of four rounds, the FSBC gave ‘TKZ’ a 14-day suspension. Volkanovski was given the same term.

The other notable suspension was Tecia Torres, who received an indefinite term following her split decision loss to Mackenzie Dern. The FSBC provided no further details, so the reasons for these suspensions (ex. potential injury) are unknown.

The full list of suspensions can be seen below (obtained by Steven Marrocco of MMA Fighting):

Alexander Volkanovski: 14 days

Chan Sung Jung: 14 days

Aljamain Sterling: 30 days

Petr Yan: 45 days

Khamzat Chimaev: 30 days

Mackenzie Dern: 30 days

Tecia Torres: Indefinite

Mark Madsen: 30 days

Anthony Hernandez: 30 days

Aspen Ladd: 45 days

Jared Vanderaa: 30 days

Kay Hansen: 30 days

Julio Arce: 30 days

Daniel Santos: 30 days