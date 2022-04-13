UFC releases heavyweight Chase Sherman for a second time

Chase Sherman’s second run in the UFC has come to an end.

MMA Fighting confirmed that the heavyweight veteran has once again been let go by the promotion following his submission loss to Jake Collier back in January.

Sherman (15-9) first entered the UFC in 2016 and developed a reputation for being an entertaining fighter to watch. He lost his first two bouts to Justin Ledet and Walt Harris, but responded by KOing Rashad Coulter and taking a decision over Damian Grabowski. Three straight losses to Shamil Abdurakhimov, Justin Willis, and Augusto Sakai sent him out of the UFC in 2018.

During his time away from the Octagon, Sherman won three straight MMA bouts under the Island Fights banner, and he also went 1-1-1 in bare knuckle boxing. He was brought back to the UFC in 2020, winning by TKO against Ike Villanueva. That proved to be his only win in his second UFC stint, as decision losses to Andrei Arlovski and Parker Porter soon followed, along with the aforementioned Collier defeat.

The 32-year-old joins welterweight Alex ‘Cowboy’ Oliveira among fighters who have recently been either cut or not re-signed.