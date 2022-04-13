Video: Khamzat Chimaev back in training just days removed from Gilbert Burns fight

UFC welterweight Khamzat Chimaev (11-0 MMA, 5-0 UFC) is absolutely relentless.

The Chechynan-born Swede is already back training in the gym just three days removed from his three-round slugfest with Gilbert Burns at UFC 273 which saw ‘Borz’ take home a unanimous decision victory.

“The date is 12 of April,” a narrator says as Khamzat is working out. “9th of April, we went to war. This is why this guy is gonna become a champion. This is why, you understand? After a war like that … back in the gym training, after a f*cking war like that.

“We’ve been here since 8.30 and now it’s 9.30. We have another half hour of training. So f*ck you if you don’t believe in us.”

Chimaev’s Fight of the Night win over Burns saw the undefeated 27-year-old surge to No. 3 in the UFC welterweight rankings and, as the training footage shows, he is showing no signs of slowing down.

Khamzat’s next fight will be against one-time interim welterweight champion and two-time title challenger Colby Covington at a TBA UFC event later this year.