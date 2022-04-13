Khamzat Chimaev slight betting favorite over Colby Covington after UFC 273, underdog to Kamaru Usman

Oddsmakers are starting to realize that Khamzat Chimaev is human, after all.

Internet bookmaker BetOnline has the undefeated Chechnyan only a slight favorite (-125) over Colby Covington (+105) following ‘Borz’s’ hard-fought unanimous decision victory over Gilbert Burns on Saturday.

The odds were released after UFC president Dana White revealed at the UFC 273 post-fight press conference that the promotion was targeting a welterweight bout between Chimaev and Covington next.

BetOnline also updated their odds for a potential title fight between Chimaev and undisputed welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, with ‘Borz’ listed as the underdog (+115) for the first time in his UFC career. Usman, as it currently stands, is a -135 favorite.

The aforementioned odds come in stark contrast to Chimaev’s most recent fight against Burns which saw the Allstar Training Center protege enter the cage as a massive -490 favorite. Chimaev won the fight, but Burns was as game as they come. Both fighters fought toe-to-toe in a Fight of the Year candidate that saw both men leave the Octagon bloodied and battered, but not defeated. Burns was awarded a win bonus despite losing the fight and Chimaev was praised for showing everyone that he’s every bit as tough as he says he is.

Chimaev is now 5-0 in the UFC and #3 in the UFC welterweight rankings.