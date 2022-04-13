Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida Interview | Open GuardCast Jiu-Jitsu Podcast - 132

Welcome to ‘The Open GuardCast Jiu-Jitsu Podcast’, which is a project dedicated to promoting jiu-jitsu professionals. Tune in each week, Wednesdays at 2PM CST, on our ‘Bloody Elbow Presents Podcast Network’, for interviews, and current events going on in the world of jiu-jitsu and submission grappling!

Your host is Danny O’Donnell. In addition to hosting this podcast, he is an MMA journalist contributing here at Bloody Elbow, as well as at Black Belt Mag. O’Donnell himself is a BJJ black belt who trains at the Marcio Andre Jiu-Jitsu Academy in Phoenix, AZ.

Our Guest Interview this week was with ‘Buchecha’ —

Danny catches up with Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida to discuss his upcoming fight at ONE Championship with Reug Reug, what he thinks about the organization signing submission grapplers, whether he’ll have a grappling match with ONE, and much more. — At 0:35

Q1: How would you grade your performance so far in mixed martial arts under ONE championship? — At 1:18

Q2: Do you feel like other jiu-jitsu athletes in mixed martial arts have fallen too in love with the striking and not stuck to their submission game? — At 2:23

Q3: What’s your opinion on Reug Reug’s style and how it matches up with your jiu-jitsu? — At 3:33

Q4: Reug Reug brings a lot of power to the cage and you do as well. You’re a grappler who has a lot of power as well. You have a powerful double leg and your submission finishes use a lot of power. It’s to be interesting to see how his power matches up with yours and just the dynamic of that matchup... — At 4:12

Q5: I would like to hear about your opinion on ONE Championship and what they’re doing in terms of grappling because recently they’ve brought in a bunch of really high-level jiu-jitsu guys. Andre Galvao and Danielle Kelly had matches on the ONE X card. Mikey Musumeci is going to be taking on Imanari on the card that you’re fighting on and it seems like there s real initiative around BJJ and really bringing in the stars and giving them matches on these high level MMA card. I wanted to hear your take on that initiative and what you think about ONE incorporating pure jiu-jitsu into the promotion. — At 4:43

Q6: One of my favorite things about the ONE X card was when Danielle Kelly, one of the grapplers on the card, got a $50,000 bonus. And as far as I know that might be one of the biggest paydays for a female grappler. And like you said it’s going to open up so many doors and so many opportunities for professional grapplers and just people to make some more money and make a career out of it. — At 7:12

Q7: Would taking a jiu-jitsu match with someone from an MMA background be interesting to you and doing that under the ONE banner? — At 8:42

Q8: What’s your opinion on ADCC and what Mo Jassim is doing with that organization and where it’s headed? — At 10:03

Q9: Are there any particular grapplers you’re excited to watch in September (at ADCC)? — At 11:21

Q10: What kind of advice would you give to someone who wants to have a career in jiu-jitsu or MMA but they’re having some struggles early in their career? How would you advise them to push through all of that? — At 12:35

You can follow Danny on twitter @DannyOD_BJJ, or insta @dannyod_bjj. The show’s insta is @openguardcast, or the same name on Fb. You can follow Buchecha on Instagram at @marcusbuchecha.

Be sure to tune in for next week’s show & learn more about the world of jiu-jitsu, on Wed, April 20th, at 2PM CST, for Episode 133. We will have another fascinating BJJ interview, as well as current events going on in the world of jiu-jitsu and submission grappling!

If you enjoy our shows, give us a shout out in the comments here on Bloody Elbow, or give us a “like”, share & subscribe on your BE Presents Podcast platform of choice: SoundCloud, YouTube, Apple Podcasts, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, Spotify, TuneIn, OverCast, Player FM, & Amazon Music!