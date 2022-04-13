‘Thank you for loving me’ - Cain Velasquez breaks silence on attempted murder case

For the first time since his arrest in early March, Cain Velasquez is speaking up. The former UFC heavyweight champion posted a lengthy message on social media, addressing both his supporters and the “true victims” of the ongoing case.

“To everyone that has expressed your support, my family and I will never be able to thank you enough. From the bottom of our hearts and the depths of our souls, we are forever grateful for your love,” Velasquez wrote.

“Your selfless gestures and kind words have given me strength in my darkest times. This story is complex and slowly unraveling as we speak.

“To the true victims of this case, may God give you the strength to come forward. Though it is most difficult to relive the pain that has happened to you, in speaking the truth, justice will be served and your own true healing will start.

“I will never stop helping or loving my community and all of you. Thank you for loving me.”

The 39-year-old Velasquez is currently facing ten charges, including attempted murder, willfully discharging a firearm from a vehicle, and three counts of assault with a deadly weapon. All of this stems from the incident involving an individual named Harry Eugene Goularte, who is accused of molesting a young relative of Velaquez’s.

The former UFC fighter allegedly went after Goularte’s vehicle in an 11-mile high-speed chase, rammed it, and shot at it “multiple times” with a 40-caliber handgun. The supposed incident wounded the accused’s stepfather who was one of the passengers at the time.

Many in the MMA community rallied behind Velasquez through the hashtag #FreeCain. But for fellow heavyweight fighter and former Philadelphia police officer Chris Daukaus, Velasquez committed a crime and should be made to pay for it.

As a fighter, the two-time UFC heavyweight champion holds a record of 14-3. He last fought in February 2019 against Francis Ngannou and lost via knockout inside 26 seconds. Velasquez then transitioned into professional wrestling, going back-and-forth between Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide and the WWE.