Israel Adesanya declares Alex Volkanovski ‘the featherweight GOAT’ following UFC 273

From “The Great” to The G.O.A.T?

Did Alexander Volkanovski surpass Jose Aldo as the featherweight G.O.A.T. with his fourth-round TKO of Chan Sung Jung AKA The Korean Zombie at UFC 273 this past Saturday?

City Kickboxing teammate Israel Adesanya certainly seems to think so. With eleven straight wins in the UFC and standout victories over Jung, Holloway, Ortega, and Aldo, ‘The Last Stylebender’ can’t think of a fighter more deserving of featherweight G.O.A.T. status than Mr. Volkanovski.

“Standout fight [of UFC 273], Volkanovski, of course,” Adesanya said on his YouTube channel (h/t MMA Fighting). “The G.O.A.T. The featherweight G.O.A.T. Yeah, I’m hyped right now. I haven’t even had breakfast, I couldn’t eat because my adrenaline’s been running. Volkanovski, I said it was going to be bad. It was bad.”

Volkanovski is somewhat reluctant to declare himself the greatest featherweight of all time but his confidence is at an all-time high following UFC 273. With three title defenses to his name, the Aussie recently teased a move to 155 pounds in a bid to become the UFC’s next champ-champ.

“I’m in a position where I can do a couple of things, and if this division doesn’t want to sort itself out and they’re all going to sit back and f*cking wait for sh*t, then fine – I’ll move up and fight lightweight,” Volkanovski told reporters following his four-round thrashing of Jung.

“I’m an easy champ to understand: Take that No. 1 spot, you get that shot. If not, let’s move up. I think we’re in a good position to move up, maybe see what happens in this lightweight division title fight, and maybe move up. Because again, I’m showing I’m levels ahead in this (featherweight) division. Maybe we move up.”

Volkanovski is currently #2 in the UFC men’s pound-for-pound rankings.