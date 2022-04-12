Gilbert Burns on loss to Khamzat Chimaev: ‘I won’t rest until I have the belt!’

UFC welterweight Gilbert Burns is not going to be deterred following his grueling unanimous decision loss to Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 273.

Burns, 35, is still on a mission for UFC gold and the Brazilian won’t rest until he has the welterweight title wrapped around his waist.

‘Durniho’ wrote the following post-fight statement on his Instagram.

“Had a lot of fun yesterday, unfortunately was not enough to get the win. Shoutout to my family, team, sponsors and fans for the support! Love you guys. Another lesson learn! I won’t rest until I have the belt! Thank God another opportunity to do what I love! Shoutout to everyone from UFC team the security guys, guys with the blue, doctors, and @danawhite it’s a pleasure fight for this company! ALL GLORY TO GOD!”

He also gave a shoutout to his fans on Twitter, thanking everyone for the support.

War! Shoutout to my family, my team, my sponsors, and my fans! Love you guys!

-

Guerra! Agradecimento especial pra minha família, meu time, meu patrocinadores e fans! Amo vcs! pic.twitter.com/DC6zxe5xC4 — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) April 10, 2022

“War! Shoutout to my family, my team, my sponsors, and my fans! Love you guys!”

Burns entered the cage at UFC 273 as a huge underdog but he walked away from the Octagon with his head held high after proving to the rest of the world that Chimaev is human, after all. Burns received a win bonus despite losing the fight, with UFC president Dana White commending the one-time welterweight title challenger for putting on one of the most spectacular fights he’s ever seen.

“I’m gonna give Burns his win money, too. He’s gonna get his show and win. That fight was ridiculous. It’s one of the best fights I’ve ever seen, it’s one of the coolest fights I’ve ever been to. The place was so loud and people were going crazy. That fight was eclipsing the co-main and main event all week.”