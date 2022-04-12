Coach: Expect Nick Diaz to ‘fight by the end of the year’

After nearly six and a half years on the sidelines, beloved MMA veteran Nick Diaz made his UFC return last September against former welterweight champion Robbie Lawler at UFC 266. It was a rematch that took 17 years to materialize, and this time, it was the “Ruthless” one who ended up victorious via third-round TKO.

The 38-year-old Diaz entered the fight as a middleweight, and while he did have his moments during the fight, he did look his age that night. It was a performance that drew doubts from many who saw it, one of them being UFC president Dana White who doesn’t think Diaz “should fight” again.

“He’s a grown man and he can do whatever he wants to do. I just don’t think that Nick does it ‘cause he loves it. I think Nick does it ‘cause he has to do it,” White said during a late 2021 interview.

But at least according to this recent update from Team Diaz, Nick will likely see action before 2022 ends. Here’s what his longtime coach Cesar Grace posted on Instagram.

“Look for @nickdiaz209 to fight by the end of the year.”

Diaz holds a record of 26-10 (2 NC). His last victory happened in 2011 against B.J. Penn.