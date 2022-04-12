Welcome to ‘The Mookie & Crookie Show’, a spinoff of ‘The Level Change Podcast’ that goes a little more in-depth on major combat sports news, as well as takes a humorous look at the crazy world of combat sports social media. The show is hosted by Mookie Alexander and Stephie Haynes and airs every Tuesday. We provide you with a summary of the topics discussed or questions asked, complete with the timestamps for when each interview or special segment begins. As always, we hope you enjoy listening to the show as much as we enjoyed recording it.

EPISODE 162

UFC 273 - Did the judges get it right? Sterling-Yan 2, Chimaev-Burns, Dern-Torres - 4:18

Surprise, surprise: Henry Cejudo is coming back - 37:28

https://www.espn.com/mma/story/_/id/33716325/henry-cejudo-inspired-title-fights-return-retirement

Zhang Weili vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk 2 set for UFC 275 - 47:04

https://www.bloodyelbow.com/2022/4/9/23018136/mma-news-zhang-weili-vs-joanna-jedrzejczyk-2-targeted-ufc-275

OTHER NOTABLE MOMENTS IN COMBAT SPORTS - 55:13

GGG proves he still has something left in the tank

https://twitter.com/DAZNBoxing/status/1512774221482577931

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JOfBCLjnoy8&feature=youtu.be

Oh my god Erickson Lubin’s face!

https://twitter.com/boxing_habit/status/1513050785591877635

https://twitter.com/ESPNRingside/status/1513027477215449091

