UFC Vegas 51: Luque vs. Muhammad 2 fight card

The UFC will park itself at the APEX for the rest of the month, starting with a Fight Night card on April 16th that features a welterweight rematch with title implications. Vicente Luque knocked out Belal Muhammad back at UFC 205 in 2016, but both men have improved considerably since then and we’re now getting a second matchup between these two as a five-round bout.

As for the co-main event? Well it was supposed to be Uriah Hall against Andre Muniz, but Hall withdrew from the card and officials couldn’t find a suitable replacement. Middleweights Caio Borralho and Gadzhi Omargadzhiev now get bumped up in the bout order. We also just lost the main card opener between Elizeu Zaleski and Mounir Lazzez on Monday.

Here’s the current bout order for UFC Vegas 51:

Main Card (8:30 PM ET, ESPN/ESPN+)

Vicente Luque vs. Belal Muhammad

Caio Borralho vs. Gadzhi Omargadzhiev

Miguel Baeza vs. Andre Fialho

Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Wu Yanan

Pat Sabatini vs. TJ Laramie

Preliminary Card (5:30 PM ET, ESPN+)

Devin Clark vs. William Knight

Lina Länsberg vs. Pannie Kianzad

Drakkar Klose vs. Brandon Jenkins

Rafa Garcia vs. Jesse Ronson

Chris Barnett vs. Martin Buday

Trey Ogden vs. Jordan Leavitt

Sam Hughes vs. Istela Nunes

Heili Alateng vs. Kevin Croom