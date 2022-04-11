UFC 273: Alex Volkanovski says ‘maybe we move up’ to 155 following latest title victory

With three UFC title defenses under his belt from 2020 to 2022, it’s no wonder undisputed featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski wants a crack at the lightweight championship.

Volkanovski absolutely battered Chan Sung Jung on Saturday to retain his featherweight title and, with previous title victories over Max Holloway (2x) and Brian Ortega, ‘The Great’ is itching for a fresh challenge at a new weight class.

“I’m in a position where I can do a couple of things, and if this division doesn’t want to sort itself out and they’re all going to sit back and f*cking wait for sh*t, then fine – I’ll move up and fight lightweight,” Volkanovski told reporters at the UFC 273 post-press conference (h/t MMA Junkie).

“I’m an easy champ to understand: Take that No. 1 spot, you get that shot. If not, let’s move up. I think we’re in a good position to move up, maybe see what happens in this lightweight division title fight, and maybe move up. Because again, I’m showing I’m levels ahead in this (featherweight) division. Maybe we move up.”

Volkanovski has all but cleared out the featherweight division, beating everyone from Max Holloway to Chad Mendes. There are fresh contenders in Arnold Allen and Yair Rodriguez waiting in the wings, of course, but no one could blame Volkanovski for wanting to pursue a second world title.

If he does move up in weight, Volkanovski will look to take on the winner of Charles Oliveira vs. Justin Gaethje which is set to take place at UFC 274 on May 7 at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona.