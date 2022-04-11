Henry Cejudo re-enters USADA drug testing pool, calls out Alex Volkanovski

Former UFC flyweight and bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo re-entered himself into USADA’s drug-testing pool on Monday after being inspired by Alexander Volkanovski’s featherweight title defense against Chan Sung Jung.

Cejudo, who retired abruptly in 2020, will look to move up to featherweight in a bid to become the UFC’s first-ever three-division champion. He called out Volkanovski on Twitter.

“@alexvolkanovski you’ve inspired me to come back. When it comes to wrestling…you couldn’t pin a tweet. I would take you down and choke you out quicker than a McGregor relapse. Sign the contract,” the Olympic gold medalist wrote.

Cejudo has the backing of manager Ali Abdelaziz who believes ‘Triple C’ will make one of the greatest comebacks in MMA history.

“Henry will focus on his fight and training,” Abdelaziz, owner of Dominance MMA, told ESPN. “He never stopped training. I truly believe Henry can come back to win the 135 [bantamweight] title and go up to 145 [featherweight] and win that. He will be the only fighter in UFC history to win three world titles.”

It typically takes six months of drug testing before fighters re-entering USADA’s drug-testing pool are able to compete again, so, if Cejudo is serious about a comeback, he won’t be able to fight until October at the earliest.