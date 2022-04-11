Fights on Tap: Andrei Arlovski vs. Jake Collier among 5 UFC bouts announced

Fights on Tap is a weekly roundup of all the fights booked in the UFC, Bellator and other promotions.

The UFC gave us a solid offering with UFC 273, where featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski dominated Chan Sung Jung and bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling silenced a lot of doubters with his split decision win over Petr Yan. There was also that unreal ‘Fight of the Year’ candidate between Gilbert Burns and Khamzat Chimaev, who was truly tested for the first time in his professional career.

With the event now over, we can focus on what is ahead of us on the fight schedule. The UFC either announced or finalized five fights this week, and the recent additions such as Andrei Arlovski vs. Jake Collier are bolstering the lineups of upcoming fight night events.

Bellator also had a few updates, including some short-notice fight replacements for Bellator 277 on Friday.

UFC Fight Night — April 23

Jordan Wright vs. Roman Kopylov — middleweight

Marcin Prachnio vs. Philipe Lins — light heavyweight

UFC Fight Night — April 30

Andrei Arlovski vs. Jake Collier — heavyweight

UFC Fight Night — June 18

Kyle Daukaus vs. Roman Dolidze — middleweight

UFC Fight Night — July 9

Ronnie Lawrence vs. Saidyokub Kakhramonov — bantamweight

Announced Bellator fights:

Bellator 277 — April 15

Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov vs. Rafael Carvalho — light heavyweight

Aaron Pico vs. Adli Edwards — featherweight

Gaston Bolaños vs. Daniel Carey — contractweight (140 lbs.)

Bellator 278 — April 22

Zach Zane vs. Tofiq Musayev — lightweight

Dante Schiro vs. Scotty Hao — welterweight

Bellator 279 — April 23

Sumiko Inaba vs. Whittany Pyles — women’s flyweight

Bellator London — May 13

Charlie Ward vs. Alan Carlos — middleweight

Bellator 282 — June 24

Brent Primus vs. Alexander Shabliy — lightweight

Announced Professional Fighters League (PFL) fights:

PFL 3 (2022 Regular Season) — May 6

Kayla Harrison vs. Marina Mokhnatkina — women’s lightweight

Ray Cooper III vs. Magomed Umalatov — welterweight

Anthony Pettis vs. Myles Price — lightweight

Rory MacDonald vs. Brett Cooper — welterweight

Magomed Magomedkerimov vs. Joao Zeferino — welterweight

Genah Fabian vs. Julia Budd — women’s lightweight

Sadibou Sy vs. Nikolai Aleksakhin — welterweight

Larissa Pacheco vs. Zamzagul Fayzallanova — women’s lightweight

Gleison Tibau vs. Jarrah Al Silawi — welterweight

Olena Kolesnyk vs. Abigail Montes — women’s lightweight

Vanessa Melo vs. Martina Jindrova — women’s lightweight

Announced KSW fights:

KSW 69 — April 23

Artur Szczepaniak vs. Jivko Stoimenov — welterweight