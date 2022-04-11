Fights on Tap: Andrei Arlovski vs. Jake Collier among 5 UFC bouts announced

Fights on Tap is a weekly roundup of all the fights booked in the UFC, Bellator and other promotions.
The UFC gave us a solid offering with UFC 273, where featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski dominated Chan Sung Jung and bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling silenced a lot of doubters with his split decision win over Petr Yan. There was also that unreal ‘Fight of the Year’ candidate between Gilbert Burns and Khamzat Chimaev, who was truly tested for the first time in his professional career.
With the event now over, we can focus on what is ahead of us on the fight schedule. The UFC either announced or finalized five fights this week, and the recent additions such as Andrei Arlovski vs. Jake Collier are bolstering the lineups of upcoming fight night events.
Bellator also had a few updates, including some short-notice fight replacements for Bellator 277 on Friday.
UFC Fight Night — April 23
Jordan Wright vs. Roman Kopylov — middleweight
Marcin Prachnio vs. Philipe Lins — light heavyweight
UFC Fight Night — April 30
Andrei Arlovski vs. Jake Collier — heavyweight
UFC Fight Night — June 18
Kyle Daukaus vs. Roman Dolidze — middleweight
UFC Fight Night — July 9
Ronnie Lawrence vs. Saidyokub Kakhramonov — bantamweight
Announced Bellator fights:
Bellator 277 — April 15
Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov vs. Rafael Carvalho — light heavyweight
Aaron Pico vs. Adli Edwards — featherweight
Gaston Bolaños vs. Daniel Carey — contractweight (140 lbs.)
Bellator 278 — April 22
Zach Zane vs. Tofiq Musayev — lightweight
Dante Schiro vs. Scotty Hao — welterweight
Bellator 279 — April 23
Sumiko Inaba vs. Whittany Pyles — women’s flyweight
Bellator London — May 13
Charlie Ward vs. Alan Carlos — middleweight
Bellator 282 — June 24
Brent Primus vs. Alexander Shabliy — lightweight
Announced Professional Fighters League (PFL) fights:
PFL 3 (2022 Regular Season) — May 6
Kayla Harrison vs. Marina Mokhnatkina — women’s lightweight
Ray Cooper III vs. Magomed Umalatov — welterweight
Anthony Pettis vs. Myles Price — lightweight
Rory MacDonald vs. Brett Cooper — welterweight
Magomed Magomedkerimov vs. Joao Zeferino — welterweight
Genah Fabian vs. Julia Budd — women’s lightweight
Sadibou Sy vs. Nikolai Aleksakhin — welterweight
Larissa Pacheco vs. Zamzagul Fayzallanova — women’s lightweight
Gleison Tibau vs. Jarrah Al Silawi — welterweight
Olena Kolesnyk vs. Abigail Montes — women’s lightweight
Vanessa Melo vs. Martina Jindrova — women’s lightweight
Announced KSW fights:
KSW 69 — April 23
Artur Szczepaniak vs. Jivko Stoimenov — welterweight
