UFC 273 Reactions & UFC Vegas 51 Picks | Care/Don’t Care Podcast

It’s time for another one of our infamous and patented Care/Don’t Care Podcasts, with your talent: the astounding Eugene S. Robinson, author of the ‘Eugene S. Robinson Substack’, the fight book: “Fight: Everything You Wanted to Know About Ass-Kicking but Were Afraid You’d Get Your Ass Kicked for Asking”, host of the ‘Eugene S. Robinson Show Stomper!’ Podcast, and co-host of the ‘If The Shoes Fit’ Podcast, along with the indubitable John S. Nash, our chief financials columnist and co-host of our ‘Show Money’ Podcast... he is also one of the co-hosts of the ‘If The Shoes Fit’ Podcast; the trio is moderated by the insightful Stephie Haynes, of Bloody Elbow’s ‘The Level Change Podcast’, ’The Mookie & Crookie Show Podcast’ & the ‘Crooklyn’s Corner Podcast’.

The format of the show is to review the prior weeks’ picks & then to announce each fight on the upcoming card, quickly commenting on which fights are hot, and which fights are not, based on relevancy to the sport as a whole. This format of “Caring” or “Not Caring” about each bout is geared to our listeners who consider themselves to be “Casual MMA Fans”. This effort is in the hopes that we can steer you towards fights that affect rankings, title contention, have significant meaning, or are sure to be “must see tv” fights; therefore saving you the tedium of watching every fight on every card – or perhaps missing out on something you might have otherwise skipped.

UFC 273 REACTIONS — 3:34

Overall, this now 12-bout card saw two exciting first round finishes, two thrilling KO/TKO’s, one sweet submission, and nine hard-fought decisions, two of those split. Rounding things out, our fighters who were awarded for putting forth BONUS efforts were:

Here’s a look at the UFC 273: ‘VOLKANOVSKI VS THE KOREAN ZOMBIE’ fight card’s full results & updated fight records —

*The two title fights were scheduled for five rounds. The remaining bouts were scheduled for three rounds. | Official UFC Scorecards

ESPN+ PPV CARD | SAT. APR 9

At 56:05 — UFC Featherweight Championship 12. 145lbs: Alexander Volkanovski (24-1) DEF. Chan Sung Jung (17-7) — KO/TKO, Punches (Standing TKO) at 0:45 of Rd 4/5, Total 15:45

At 46:08/48:45 — UFC Bantamweight Championship 11. 135lbs: Aljamain Sterling (21-3) DEF. Petr Yan (16-2) — DEC, Split (48-47x2, 47-48)

At 24:46 — 10. 170lbs: Khamzat Chimaev (11-0) DEF. Gilbert Burns (20-5) — DEC, Unanimous (29-28x3)

At 21:46 — 9. 115lbs: Mackenzie Dern (12-2) DEF. Tecia Torres (13-6) — DEC, Split (29-28x2, 28-29)

At 18:45 — 8. 155lbs: Mark Madsen (12-0) DEF. Vinc Pichel (14-3) — DEC, Unanimous (30-27x2, 29-28)

ESPN PRELIMS

At 13:49 — 7. 170lbs: Ian Garry (9-0) DEF. Darian Weeks (5-2) — DEC, Unanimous (30-27x2, 29-28)

At 12:50 — 6. 185lbs: Anthony Hernandez (9-2) DEF. Josh Fremd (9-3) — DEC, Unanimous (30-27x2, 29-28)

At 11:30 — 5. 135lbs: Raquel Pennington (14-8) DEF. Aspen Ladd (9-3) — DEC, Unanimous (28-29x3)

At 10:23 — 4. 170lbs: Mike Malott (8-1) DEF. Mickey Gall (7-5) — KO/TKO, Left Hook to Ground Strikes at 3:41 of Rd 1

UFC FIGHT PASS/ESPN+ EARLY PRELIMS

At 5:54 — 3. 265lbs: Aleksei Oleinik (60-16) DEF. Jared Vanderaa (12-8) — SUB, Neck Crank from Scarf Hold at 3:30 of Rd 1

At 4:35 — 2. 115lbs: Piera Rodriguez (8-0) DEF. Kay Hansen (7-6) — DEC, Unanimous (29-28x3)

At 3:56 — 1. 135lbs: Julio Arce (18-5) DEF. Daniel Santos (9-2) — DEC, Unanimous (30-27x2, 29-28)

Related Mike Malott is the fighter to watch at UFC 273

UFC VEGAS 51 PICKS — 1:00:01

At this point in the show we offer you our ‘disclaimer’, then our trio will go about predicting the UFC Vegas 51 bout sheet from the bottom up, wrapping up the C/DC quick-picks portion of the show with the Main Event. This UFC on ESPN+ Fight Night event will take place from the APEX Center, in Las Vegas, Nevada, this Saturday, April 16th.

Here’s a look at the fight card & records for the upcoming event via tapology.com, bout order subject to change:

ESPN+ MAIN CARD | SAT. APR 16 — 8:30PM/5:30PM ETPT (6 Cares)

14. 170lbs: Vicente Luque (21-7) vs. Belal Muhammad (20-3) — At 1:14:33, 3 Cares

13. 185lbs: Caio Borralho (10-1) vs. Gadzhi Omargadzhiev (13-0) — At 1:13:10

12. 170lbs: Andre Fialho (14-4) vs. Miguel Baeza (10-2) — At 1:10:20

11. 135lbs: Mayra Bueno Silva (7-2) vs. Yanan Wu (12-4) — At 1:10:43, 1 Care (John)

10. 145lbs: Pat Sabatini (16-3) vs. T.J. Laramie (12-4) — At 1:09:39

9. 170lbs: Elizeu Zaleski (23-7) vs. Mounir Lazzez (10-2) — At 1:11:24, 2 Cares (Stephie & Eugene)

ESPN+ PRELIMS | 5:30PM/2:30PM ETPT (6 Cares)

8. 265lbs: Devin Clark (12-6) vs. William Knight (11-3) — At 1:00:52, 3 Cares (But Split)

7. 135lbs: Lina Länsberg (10-5) vs. Pannie Kianzad (15-6) — At 1:06:38, 1 Care (John)

6. 155lbs: Drakkar Klose (11-2) vs. Brandon Jenkins (15-8) — At 1:08:21

5. 170lbs: Rafa Garcia (13-2) vs. Jesse Ronson (21-10) — At 1:08:09

4. 265lbs: Chris Barnett (22-7) vs. Martin Buday (9-1) — At 1:07:23, 1 Care (Stephie)

3. 155lbs: Trey Ogden (8-2) vs. Jordan Leavitt (9-1) — At 1:02:38, 1 Care (Stephie)

2. 115lbs: Sam Hughes (5-4) vs. Istela Nunes (6-2) — At 1:06:28

1. 135lbs: Heili Alateng (15-8) vs. Kevin Croom (21-14) — At 1:05:58

Be sure to follow Eugene on twitter @EugeneSRobinson, John is @Heynottheface, and of course you can catch Stephie @CrooklynMMA, and twice a week she’s on @MookieNCrookie AND @LevelChangePod.

For all your Odds and Betting information, be sure to visit the DraftKings SportsBook prior to every MMA event.

If you would like to catch the show with our all new enhanced graphics accompanying their commentary on our BE Presents YouTube Channel, join the gang right here:

If you enjoy our shows, give us a shout out in the comments here on Bloody Elbow, or give us a “like”, share & subscribe over on whichever BE Presents Podcast Channel happens to be your listening platform of choice: SoundCloud, YouTube, iTunes & Apple TV, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, Spotify, TuneIn, OverCast, Player FM, & Amazon Music – For previous episodes of the show, check out our playlists on all of our BE Presents channels.