MMA SQUARED: Somehow Chimaev, Burns, and Edwards all kinda won at UFC 273

Double the win bonus means double the cartoons.

By Chris Rini
The hype train’s not derailed, it just needs some maintenance.
Enjoy the win bonus, just make sure the check’s not made out to Giblert.
