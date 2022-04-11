Filed under: UFC 273 UFC 273: Volkanovski vs. Korean Zombie MMA SQUARED: Somehow Chimaev, Burns, and Edwards all kinda won at UFC 273 Double the win bonus means double the cartoons. By Chris Rini Apr 11, 2022, 9:00am EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: MMA SQUARED: Somehow Chimaev, Burns, and Edwards all kinda won at UFC 273 Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email MMA SQUARED, Chris Rini, UFC 273, Khamzat Chimaev, Gilbert Burns Chris Rini The hype train’s not derailed, it just needs some maintenance. Chris Rini Enjoy the win bonus, just make sure the check’s not made out to Giblert. Chris Rini In This Stream MMA SQUARED by Chris Rini MMA SQUARED: Somehow Chimaev, Burns, and Edwards all kinda won at UFC 273 MMA SQUARED: Rules clarification meeting between White, Sterling, and Yan takes unexpected turn View all 301 stories Get the latest gear UFC 273 Event T-Shirt Men’s UFC Ticket Module Shirt UFC Venum Replica Men’s Hoodie UFC Venum Authentic Men’s T-Shirt Conor McGregor ‘Screaming Gorilla’ T-Shirt UFC 273 Women's Event Shirt UFC 2021 Panini Chronicles Trading Card Blaster UFC Official Fight Gloves More From Bloody Elbow UFC 273: Pros react to Khamzat Chimaev’s thrilling decision win over Gilbert Burns Did translator miss key detail in TKZ’s interview? UFC 273: Volkanovski vs. Korean Zombie results and post-fight analysis UFC 273: Pros react to Aljamain Sterling’s split decision win over Petr Yan Chimaev reveals it ‘was a little bit hard’ to fight Burns because of ‘his kids’ WTF: Wanderlei watches fake No-Touch martial artist get exposed by MMA fighter Loading comments...
